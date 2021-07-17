Akhilesh Yadav wants a govt that support rapists, terrorists in UP, says BJP's Dushyant Gautam

BJP national general secretary Dushyant Gautam speaking to ANI in New Delhi on Saturday. (Photo/ANI)

New Delhi, [India], July 17 (ANI): Slamming Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav, BJP national general secretary Dushyant Gautam on Saturday said the former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister wants a government that supports rapists and terrorists in the state.

Speaking to ANI, Dushyant Gautam said, "Akhilesh Yadav wants the persons who hail Pakistan should be released. He wants the government to support those who molest women. He wants a government where fathers of the leaders say if a man is raping a woman it is merely a mistake and people should forgive him."

"We do not need a certificate from Akhilesh Yadav for the good law and order situation in Uttar Pradesh," he added.

The BJP leader's remarks come after Akhilesh Yadav's commented that he does not trust Uttar Pradesh Police on the arrest of two Al-Qaeda terrorists in Lucknow on July 12.

"I cannot trust the UP police and especially the BJP government," Yadav had said.

Dushyant Gautam further criticised Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra for her comment on women's safety in Uttar Pradesh.

"They (Congress) should not do the politics on the basis of colour, caste or religion for vote bank," Gautam stated.

Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi had accused the BJP government of preventing a woman from filing nominations and misbehaving with her.

She also had shared a video clip on her Twitter handle, in which some people were misbehaving with a woman. (ANI)