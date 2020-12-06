Akhilesh Yadav extends full support to Bharat Bandh call against farm laws

Former Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Akhilesh Yadav (Photo/ANI)

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], December 6 (ANI): As several opposition parties came out in support of farmers' agitation near Delhi border, former Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh and Samajwadi Party supremo Akhilesh Yadav has extended his support to Bharat Bandh call against farm laws.

In a tweet, Yadav said, "Farmers Bharat Bandh has the full support of Samajwadi Party."

Farmer unions have decided to intensify their agitation against the farm laws calling for Bharat Bandh on December 8 and stated that they were not satisfied with amendments being proposed by the government.

"Those who fill our stomach and are the backbone of our economy are being treated badly. Thousands of farmers are protesting in this cold winter near Delhi but there is no one to listen to them," Yadav said in a press conference in Lucknow.

Farmers from different parts of Uttar Pardesh have also taken part in the 'Delhi Chlo' protest march against the new farm laws. Farmers' agitation has entered into 11th day on Sunday.

After the fifth round of talks remained inconclusive with farmers' leaders, Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar has called another meeting on December 9.

Thousands of farmers are protesting against the newly enacted three farm laws--Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020, and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020. (ANI)