Akhilesh Lashes Out at UP Govt, Says BJP Has no Time For Farmers, Those Affected With Floods in The State

Former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister and Samajwadi Party supremo Akhilesh Yadav has alleged that the state government is not bothered about the problems of the farmers in the state who have been badly affected by the floods. The SP chief also alleged that the BJP government in the state had no time to take stock of the flood situation in the state.

In a statement issued on Monday evening, Samajwadi Party Chief said, “Farmers in the state are fed up of false promises made by the BJP. Many districts are flooded, people are spending days on embankments or on roofs. The lives of animals are also in danger. In many places, the rivers are flowing above the danger mark. Roads, bridges are damaged. But the BJP government has no time to compensate farmers for the losses suffered by natural calamities.”

“Millions of people from thousands of villages have been affected by the floods in districts like Barabanki, Ayodhya, Kushinagar, Gorakhpur, Bahraich, Lakhimpur Kheri, Azamgarh, Mau, Basti, Gonda, Sant Kabir Nagar, Sitapur, Siddharthnagar and Balrampur. Hundreds of villages have lost contact with other areas. Crops in thousands of hectares are submerged in flood water,” added Akhilesh Yadav.

Attacking the BJP government further on the issue of flood situation in the state, SP Chief said, “Sharda in Palia Kalai of Lakhimpur Kheri, Saryu in Tutipar area of Ballia, Burdaghat in Gorakhpur and Rapti barrage of Shravasti, the Rapti river is flowing above the danger mark. Ganges, Ghaghra rivers are also full after release of water from Nepal dams. Their embankments are under threat. The villagers are frightened by the dreaded flood situation and the possibility of breach of the embankment. Rohini river, Kuwanas, Gandak, Kunhra rivers are also flowing near the danger mark.”

“The local administration is negligent in providing relief to them. Saryu is 108 cm from the danger mark in Barabanki. It has reached the top, causing a chaos in three tehsils Ramnagar, Sirauli Gauspur and Ramsenahi Ghat. Cattle are hungry, there is no choice for them. Two children have drowned in flood waters in Sitapur,” said Akhilesh Yadav in the statement and added that the BJP has been ignoring the interests of farmers.