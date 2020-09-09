Akhil Akkineni announces collaboration with Kick director Surender Reddy

Telugu actor Akhil Akkineni on Wednesday announced that he is set to collaborate with filmmaker Surender Reddy for his next feature which he would start filming soon.

Reddy has helmed blockbusters like Kick (2009), Dhruva (2016) and last year's Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy, featuring Telugu superstar Chiranjeevi.

The new film, which would mark Akkineni's fifth movie since his debut in 2015, would be Reddy and the 26-year-old actor's first collaboration.

Ramabrahmam Sunkara's AK Entertainments and Reddy's Surrender2cinema will produce the feature.

Here is the announcement

It's time ! Announcing my next with @DirSurender and @AnilSunkara1. This one is extremely special to me 🙏🏻. Fully pumped to start soon. Energy all the way 💪🏻 @AKentsOfficial @S2C_Offl #Akhil5 pic.twitter.com/fCF25tR3qJ " Akhil Akkineni (@AkhilAkkineni8) September 9, 2020

The film's story is penned by Vakkantham Vamsi. Ajay Sunkara, Pathi Deepa Reddy are attached as co-producers while Kishore Garikapati will be the executive producer on the project.

Other cast and crew details are awaited.

Akkineni, son of superstar Nagarjuna, was last seen in 2019's romantic comedy Mr Majnu with Nidhi Agerwal and Izabelle Leite..

(With inputs from Press Trust of India)

