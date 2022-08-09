Akheem Mesidor, the prize of Miami’s transfer haul, is putting in extra work to win job

Akheem Mesidor is part of a massive wave of incoming transfers along the Miami Hurricanes’ defensive line, but the 6-3, 280-pound sophomore doesn’t want to just get lost in the shuffle.

He arrived later than some of these transfers — he didn’t enroll at Miami until May — and, coupled with offseason shoulder surgery, it means Mesidor knows he has to make up ground in training camp, and he’s trying to do anything he can to catch up.

So far, fall camp has consisted of four different install sessions and Mesidor has paired every one with some outside study. With every session, Mesidor has met up with Rod Wright to watch film, and pick the defensive ends coach’s brain for an hour or hour and a half.

“I’ve been getting with Coach Wright every time we have an install, just getting extra work in, so I can know the insides and outs,” said Mesidor, who’s originally from Ottawa and went to high school at Clearwater Academy International. “The biggest thing I need in order to play is the coaches’ trust. That’s what I’m trying to gain right now.”

It’s the sort of off-the-field work the Hurricanes were counting on from Mesidor, after they lured him away from West Virginia in April. At this point, the defensive lineman’s talent isn’t a question — he totaled 9 1/2 sacks in his two seasons at West Virginia and was the top-ranked transfer in Miami’s class, according to 247Sports’ ratings — and it means there’s an opportunity for him to play a major role right away, as long as he can quickly pick up the defense.

Four of the Hurricanes’ five primary starting defensive linemen from a year ago are now gone and the feeling from players all across the front seven is the competition at their group might be the most wide open on the roster.

At one defensive end spot, defensive linemen Jahfari Harvey and Mitchell Agude both have a chance to win a starting job. At defensive tackle, Jared Harrison-Hunte — the only returning defensive lineman to start the majority of games last year — is competing with fellow defensive lineman Darrell Jackson Jr., Antonio Moultrie, Jacob Lichtenstein, Leonard Taylor and Jordan Miller for playing time. At the other defensive end spot, Mesidor said he’s mostly competing with fellow defensive linemen Chantz Williams, Jabari Ishmael and Elijah Roberts.

The Hurricanes legitimately have 10-plus players with a chance to start games on the defensive line this year, and it means nothing is guaranteed for Mesidor, even after he earned all-Big 12 Conference honors in each of the past two seasons.

“What we want to do is be able to play with a lot of guys. We want more than one group of starters,” Wright said last Tuesday. “We’re not concerned with who the starter is. ... Being a part of something that doesn’t allow people to score is the goal.”

At the same time, Mesidor’s resume might be the best on the roster. As a freshman in Morgantown, he played defensive end and was a first-team True Freshman All-American, according to ESPN, after logging five sacks. As a sophomore, Mesidor moved inside in the Mountaineers’ 3-4 defense and still racked up 4 1/2 sacks and eight tackles for loss.

He decided to transfer in the spring and immediately reached out to secondary coach Jahmile Addae, who recruited Mesidor to West Virginia when he was coaching for the Mountaineers. A trip down to South Florida, Mesidor said, sealed his commitment because his mother loved the area and her conversation with coach Mario Cristobal.

Mesidor also loved the scheme defensive coordinator Kevin Steele is implementing. As a strong-side defensive end in a 4-3 defense, Mesidor will have more space to operate as a pass rusher and mostly line up against tight ends. It’s an adjustment, he said, after years of playing closer to the ball, but he feels his new role is “perfect for” him and has been watching tape of New Orleans Saints star Cameron Jordan — a “bigger end, like myself,” Mesidor said — to prepare.

“I love the scheme,” Mesidor said. “I’m getting a little bit more free to play the way I want to. Hopefully, I can play a little bit of three technique, but I love the scheme.

“It’s still a little bit of an adjustment. I’m mostly lined up on a tight end, so it’s kind of tricky with the eyes, but I’m adjusting to it.”