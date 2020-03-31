Aker Solutions ASA Earnings Missed Analyst Estimates: Here's What Analysts Are Forecasting Now

The investors in Aker Solutions ASA's (OB:AKSO) will be rubbing their hands together with glee today, after the share price leapt 21% to kr5.30 in the week following its full-year results. Sales of kr29b surpassed estimates by 3.3%, although statutory earnings per share missed badly, coming in 83% below expectations at kr0.15 per share. This is an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance in its report, look at what experts are forecasting for next year, and see if there has been any change to expectations for the business. So we gathered the latest post-earnings forecasts to see what estimates suggest is in store for next year.

Taking into account the latest results, the twelve analysts covering Aker Solutions provided consensus estimates of kr24.3b revenue in 2020, which would reflect a definite 17% decline on its sales over the past 12 months. The company is forecast to report a statutory loss of kr0.45 in 2020, a sharp decline from a profit over the last year. Before this latest report, the consensus had been expecting revenues of kr24.3b and kr0.53 per share in losses. While the revenue estimates were largely unchanged, sentiment seems to have improved, with the analysts upgrading revenues and making a nice increase in losses per share in particular.

Even with the lower forecast losses, the analysts lowered their valuations, with the average price target falling 12% to kr16.04. It looks likethe analysts have become less optimistic about the overall business. That's not the only conclusion we can draw from this data however, as some investors also like to consider the spread in estimates when evaluating analyst price targets. There are some variant perceptions on Aker Solutions, with the most bullish analyst valuing it at kr35.00 and the most bearish at kr4.60 per share. We would probably assign less value to the analyst forecasts in this situation, because such a wide range of estimates could imply that the future of this business is difficult to value accurately. With this in mind, we wouldn't rely too heavily the consensus price target, as it is just an average and analysts clearly have some deeply divergent views on the business.

These estimates are interesting, but it can be useful to paint some more broad strokes when seeing how forecasts compare, both to the Aker Solutions's past performance and to peers in the same industry. One more thing stood out to us about these estimates, and it's the idea that Aker Solutions's decline is expected to accelerate, with revenues forecast to fall 17% next year, topping off a historical decline of 5.3% a year over the past five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in a similar industry are forecast to see their revenue grow 4.8% per year. So while a broad number of companies are forecast to decline, unfortunately Aker Solutions is expected to see its sales affected worse than other companies in the industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that the analysts reconfirmed their loss per share estimates for next year. On the plus side, there were no major changes to revenue estimates; although forecasts imply revenues will perform worse than the wider industry. The consensus price target fell measurably, with the analysts seemingly not reassured by the latest results, leading to a lower estimate of Aker Solutions's future valuation.

With that said, the long-term trajectory of the company's earnings is a lot more important than next year. We have estimates - from multiple Aker Solutions analysts - going out to 2024, and you can see them free on our platform here.

Don't forget that there may still be risks. For instance, we've identified 4 warning signs for Aker Solutions (1 is potentially serious) you should be aware of.

