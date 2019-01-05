Akeem Dent, 5-star CB, to enroll early at Florida State

Sporting News
The Seminoles secured their biggest recruit of the 2019 class with Akeem Dent, the No. 3 cornerback in the class.

Florida State has secured its biggest commitment of the 2019 recruiting class, albeit in surprise fashion.

Five-star recruit Akeem Dent, the No. 33 player and No. 3 cornerback in 247Sports' Composite rankings, announced via Twitter on Saturday he will enroll early at Florida State.

Dent (Palm Beach Central, West Palm Beach, Fla.) easily represents the biggest commit of Willie Taggart's second recruiting class. He is the only top-100 commit to sign with FSU, not including safety Nick Cross (DeMatha, Hyattsville, Md.), the No. 76 overall recruit in the 2019 class, who is listed as a hard commit.

With Dent in tow, FSU's 2019 class ranks 16th nationally and second in the ACC.

