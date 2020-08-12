Akebia Therapeutics, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:AKBA) Path To Profitability

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:AKBA): Akebia Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of renal therapeutics for patients with kidney diseases. With the latest financial year loss of US$279.7m and a trailing-twelve month of US$385.6m, the US$1.5b market-cap amplifies its loss by moving further away from its breakeven target. As path to profitability is the topic on AKBA’s investors mind, I’ve decided to gauge market sentiment. I’ve put together a brief outline of industry analyst expectations for AKBA, its year of breakeven and its implied growth rate.

According to the 8 industry analysts covering AKBA, the consensus is breakeven is near. They expect the company to post a final loss in 2022, before turning a profit of US$103m in 2023. Therefore, AKBA is expected to breakeven roughly 3 years from today. How fast will AKBA have to grow each year in order to reach the breakeven point by 2023? Working backwards from analyst estimates, it turns out that they expect the company to grow 64% year-on-year, on average, which is extremely buoyant. Should the business grow at a slower rate, it will become profitable at a later date than expected.

Underlying developments driving AKBA’s growth isn’t the focus of this broad overview, but, keep in mind that typically biotechs, depending on the stage of product development, have irregular periods of cash flow. So, a high growth rate is not out of the ordinary, particularly when a company is in a period of investment.

One thing I’d like to point out is that AKBA has managed its capital judiciously, with debt making up 19% of equity. This means that AKBA has predominantly funded its operations from equity capital,and its low debt obligation reduces the risk around investing in the loss-making company.

