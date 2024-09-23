Akanji confident of fifth straight title

[Getty Images]

Manuel Akanji believes Manchester City will win the title once again, despite making it three Premier League games in a row without beating main rivals Arsenal.

The City defender was heavily involved in the 2-2 draw with the 10-man Gunners on Sunday and insisted he had seen nothing to change his opinion on the destiny of this season's trophy.

Asked if the Gunners were masters of the ‘dark arts of football’, Akanji said: "Yes, but in the end we always won a title. I don’t think it’s going to be different this year.

“Every duel and every free-kick that was given, they went on the floor. I’ve seen players go on the floor, get up sprint back and go on the floor again.

“With the goalkeeper, one of their team went over to tell the him to go on the floor. There’s nothing we can do about it in the end. It’s up to the referees throughout the season to control the situation but as players nothing we can do about it.”