AK-Winners
11-17-20 17:43,,
By The Associated Press
Here is a list of winners of races in Alaska.
President
Donald Trump (i), GOP
U.S. Senate
Dan Sullivan (i), GOP
U.S. House - District 1
Don Young (i), GOP
Ballot Measure - 1 - Increase Fuel Production Tax
No,
Ballot Measure - 2-Open Pri Ranked Voting GE
Yes,
Supreme Court - Retain Justice Carney
Yes,
State Senate - District B
Robert Myers, GOP
State Senate - District D
David Wilson (i), GOP
State Senate - District F
Shelley Hughes (i), GOP
State Senate - District H
Bill Wielechowski (i), Dem
State Senate - District J
Tom Begich (i), Dem
State Senate - District L
Natasha von Imhof (i), GOP
State Senate - District M
Joshua Revak (i), GOP
State Senate - District P
Gary Stevens (i), GOP
State Senate - District R
Bert Stedman (i), GOP
State Senate - District T
Donny Olson (i), Dem
State House - District 1
Bart Lebon (i), GOP
State House - District 2
Steve Thompson (i), GOP
State House - District 3
Glenn Prax (i), GOP
State House - District 4
Grier Hopkins (i), Dem
State House - District 5
Adam Wool (i), Dem
State House - District 6
Mike Cronk, GOP
State House - District 7
Christopher Kurka, GOP
State House - District 8
Kevin McCabe, GOP
State House - District 9
George Rauscher (i), GOP
State House - District 10
David Eastman (i), GOP
State House - District 11
DeLena Johnson (i), GOP
State House - District 12
Cathy Tilton (i), GOP
State House - District 13
Ken McCarty, GOP
State House - District 14
Kelly Merrick (i), GOP
State House - District 16
Ivy Spohnholz (i), Dem
State House - District 17
Andy Josephson (i), Dem
State House - District 18
Harriet Drummond (i), Dem
State House - District 19
Geran Tarr (i), Dem
State House - District 20
Zack Fields (i), Dem
State House - District 21
Matt Claman (i), Dem
State House - District 22
Sara Rasmussen (i), GOP
State House - District 23
Chris Tuck (i), Dem
State House - District 24
Thomas McKay, GOP
State House - District 25
Calvin Schrage, NP
State House - District 26
Laddie Shaw (i), GOP
State House - District 29
Benjamin Carpenter (i), GOP
State House - District 30
Ronald Gillham, GOP
State House - District 31
Sarah Vance (i), GOP
State House - District 32
Louise Stutes (i), GOP
State House - District 33
Sara Hannan (i), Dem
State House - District 34
Andrea Story (i), Dem
State House - District 35
Jonathan Kreiss-Tomkins (i), Dem
State House - District 36
Dan Ortiz (i), NP
State House - District 37
Bryce Edgmon (i), Udl
State House - District 38
Tiffany Zulkosky (i), Dem
State House - District 39
Neal Foster (i), Dem
The Associated Press