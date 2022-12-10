‘Ajoomma’ Filmmaker Shuming He on His Personal First Feature and Why It Had to Be Set in South Korea (Video)

Scott Mendelson
·5 min read
The Wrap

Shuming He didn’t make it easy for himself.

His first feature film as a director is a deeply personal dramedy about a widowed housewife as she steps out of her comfort zone by making a solo trip to South Korea. It stars a veteran Singaporean television actress in her first leading role and features a coming-out subplot in a country that has only recently legalized gay sex.

Nonetheless, “Ajoomma,” whose title translates to “Auntie” (a general term of respect as opposed to a family-specific designation), has been chosen as Singapore’s contender for this year’s Best International Feature Film. The filmmaker sat down with TheWrap’s Steve Pond to discuss the ins and (coming) outs of his deeply personal directorial debut.

“Korean drama was a phenomenon around eight years ago, a very recent thing,” noted He. “When I was growing up I watched a lot of Hong Kong dramas and, at some point in the 90s, Japanese dramas were huge. Korean drama was a new thing.

“But I had to force myself to like the kind of Korean dramas my mom watched. She’s not a fan of zombie dramas.” He remarked that his mother still watched and enjoyed “Squid Game” and “Parasite,” but remarked that the Netflix streaming series was “too violent for me.”

Also Read:
Viola Davis on How ‘The Woman King’ Highlights the Need for More Stories About Black Women: ‘We Want Great Material’ (Video)

The film was inspired by his mother and inspired by women around him. He challenged his team to think “What would your mother do?” “We incorporated mother-isms of our team into this character’s life.”

He discussed the challenges of getting investors interested, as a first-time filmmaker no less, in a film centered on a middle-aged woman in South Korea.

“Producers and studio executives would say ‘Why don’t you set the film in China, with a mainland Chinese auntie instead of a Singapore auntie? It (China) is a bigger marketplace, we don’t know anyone in Singapore.’ There was a lot of fighting toward that, even in Asia.

“You hear things like that and you’re like, “I want to want to make it even more now.”

He remarked that since South Korea has an ecosystem of its own, there was less incentive to agree to a co-production with Singapore.

The writer/director also noted that Hong Huifang, who plays the protagonist “Auntie,” was a Singapore television actress whom the director had grown up watching. She is a longtime supporting actor, and the filmmaker relished a chance to cast her in her first lead role.

He claimed that the actresses exclaimed, “I had no idea I’m the lead, I’m in every scene, I just thought I was playing the mom of some guy!”

He said, with an almost gleeful grin, that he responded “The film is called ‘Ajooma,’ who do you think it means?” She was thrilled at the opportunity, as (not unlike Hollywood) there are not a huge variety of roles for “women of a certain age.”

Also Read:
‘Darby and the Dead’ Director Silas Howard and Star Nicole Maines Took Full Advantage of ‘a Window of Representation’ for Trans People (Video)

He Shuming discussed creating the fictional Korean television drama with which Huifang’s protagonist is obsessed, which was apparently authentic enough to fool fans into briefly believing their authenticity. He noted (jokingly) that it was a secret pitch to Korean TV executives. “If you ever need a new Korean drama writer/director, I’m here!”

The filmmaker discussed the core relationship, namely two key characters who don’t speak the same language. He admitted that he speaks very little Korean and learned a little bit before shooting the picture.

“At a certain age, it’s just impossible to learn a new language.” He relied heavily on a translator, a Singaporean actress who lives in Korea who speaks “English, Singlish, Korean (and) Mandarin.”  “I needed someone who could talk to the actresses in a way actors would understand.”

“A whole point of the film is that… they don’t speak the same language yet they can still understand each other.”

When asked about the biggest challenges he faced while shooting the picture, He noted that while the language barriers were challenging, the biggest obstacle was self-doubt as a first-time filmmaker. “Am I taking myself too seriously?”

He reminded himself, while in production this past January that to just shoot a movie at all (while employing some of his in-industry friends who had struggled to find such work amid the Covid pandemic) was a privilege unto itself.

Also Read:
Why ‘The UnRedacted’ Documentarian Meg Smaker Felt Compelled to Tell the Story of Guantanamo Detainees (Video)

The director discussed the film’s climactic moment whereby the main character’s son comes out (as gay). He noted that Singapore was a comparatively conservative country and that the government had only just this year repealed laws against gay men having sex. The film was released in Singapore this past October and nabbed an NC-16 rating entirely (according to the filmmaker) due to the respective plot point.

“It’s important to feature that because it’s important to see how she deals with it. It’s part of her journey.” He noted how the son’s coming out to his mother, a parent who has known that her son is gay, runs in tandem with the core arc. The son wants to have a life of his own, just as does our heroine.

Before taking questions from the audience, moderator Steve Pond asked about how the filmmaker’s mother reacted to seeing the film. Her first reaction, while noting that she enjoyed the film, was to ask her son why the main character was so sad, but a repeat viewing (with her friends) seems to have improved her critical disposition.

“Everything I have to say (to my mom),” He noted with a wry laugh, “I said it in this film.”

Watch the full interview here or in the video below.

Latest Stories

  • Bouncing back: Chiefs seek 14th straight win over Broncos

    DENVER (AP) — Forget “We're on to Cincinnati.” The catchphrase coined eight years ago by Bill Belichick after the Patriots were blown out at Kansas City was updated this week by Chiefs coach Andy Reid following his team's latest loss to the Bengals. Now, it's “We're over Cincinnati.” Reid was peppered with questions this week about the Chiefs (9-3) bouncing back after squandering a chance to maintain control of the AFC playoff race when they blew another late lead in a 27-24 loss to Cincinnati l

  • Analysis: Deshaun Watson has long way to go for improvement

    HOUSTON (AP) — Deshaun Watson’s shaky performance wasn’t his biggest problem. Blame a two-year layoff for Watson being rusty. His refusal to express remorse for alleged behavior that led to an 11-game suspension is more difficult to explain. Watson made it clear earlier in the week he had no interest in discussing accusations by more than two dozen women of sexual harassment and assault during massage sessions. He has settled 23 civil lawsuits brought by the women, while two others, including on

  • Strome's OT goal lifts Ducks to 4-3 win over Hurricanes

    ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Ryan Strome scored at 1:56 of overtime and the Anaheim Ducks defeated the Carolina Hurricanes 4-3 on Tuesday night to stop a six-game losing streak. Strome put a snap shot past goaltender Pyotr Kochetkov after getting a pass from Cam Fowler. Six of the Ducks' seven wins this season have come in overtime or a shootout. It was Strome's second OT winner of the season, which is tied for the NHL lead with five other players. “This year I feel like I've got a little more confide

  • AP source: Jansen, Red Sox reach $32M, 2-year deal

    SAN DIEGO (AP) — Veteran closer Kenley Jansen and the Boston Red Sox have agreed to a $32 million, two-year deal, a person familiar with the deal told The Associated Press. The person spoke to the AP on Wednesday on condition of anonymity because the agreement was pending a physical. The 35-year-old Jansen went 5-2 with a 3.38 ERA in 64 innings for Atlanta this year. The three-time All-Star led the National League with 41 saves, helping the Braves win the NL East title. Boston is looking to boun

  • Rams' lost season suddenly brightened by Baker magic

    Now imagine what Baker Mayfield and Sean McVay can do with two practices together. That's the prevailing thought around the Los Angeles Rams while they head into a highly enjoyable long weekend after their stunning, come-from-behind, last-minute 17-16 victory over the Las Vegas Raiders on Thursday night. “That was a special night,” McVay said Friday. “Baker and the receivers making those plays, it sure was fun to watch them do their thing.” Less than 48 hours after he arrived on the West Coast,

  • Carter scores on OT power play, Penguins beat Sabres 4-3

    BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Jeff Carter scored a power-play goal 1:36 into overtime and the Pittsburgh Penguins took advantage of a match penalty to Buffalo’s Jeff Skinner to beat the Sabres 4-3 on Friday night. Skinner was ejected for cross-checking Jake Guentzel across the face with 22 seconds remaining in the opener of the two-game set. Skinner went after Guentzel at the boards in coming to the defense of goalie Craig Anderson, who was slashed by Guentzel after smothering the puck. Skinner, who will

  • Who was Canada's best athlete in 2022?

    Marie-Philip Poulin led Canada to a dominant year in women's hockey, but is it enough to crown her as the Canadian athlete of the year?

  • Connor scores twice, Jets top Panthers 5-2 in Maurice's return to Winnipeg

    WINNIPEG — Kyle Connor scored twice and added an assist to help the Jets spoil Paul Maurice's return to Winnipeg with a 5-2 victory over the Florida Panthers on Tuesday night. The game marked the first time Maurice faced his former team. After coaching the Jets for parts of nine seasons, the 55-year-old left abruptly midway through last year's campaign. He signed on as Florida's bench boss in June. The 13,426 fans in attendance at Canada Life Centre stood and cheered Tuesday as Maurice and his a

  • Murray's 3 gives Nuggets 121-120 win over Lillard, Blazers

    PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Jamal Murray’s 3-pointer with 0.9 seconds remaining lifted the Denver Nuggets to a thrilling 121-120 victory over the Portland Trail Blazers on Thursday night. Damian Lillard had 40 points for the Trail Blazers, including a 3-pointer that gave them a one-point lead with 8.8 seconds remaining. Murray then answered with his 3 from the left side for the last of the game's 20 lead changes. Nikola Jokic had 33 points, 10 rebounds and nine assists for Denver, which rallied from a

  • New Canadian pro women's soccer league to fill missing link in player development

    News of a domestic professional women's league finally coming to Canada in 2025 has Sophia Ferreira dreaming big about her future in the sport. The 20-year-old from Coquitlam, B.C., has just wrapped up a second season with the University of British Columbia Thunderbirds. Prior to Monday's announcement, she always assumed she'd have to move to Europe or the U.S. to keep playing post-graduation. "I was super excited, but I wasn't really expecting it," said Ferreira. "[Canada doesn't] have a space

  • Raptors' VanVleet: Instagram purge had nothing to do with his recent shooting slump

    TORONTO — Fred VanVleet says his recent social media activity has nothing to do with his shooting slump. The Toronto Raptors guard raised a stir when he unfollowed his teammates on Instagram this week, but VanVleet laughed it off after Wednesday's 126-113 win over the Los Angeles Lakers on Wednesday. "I unfollowed my mom too, they didn't care about that part," VanVleet said with a laugh. VanVleet said he was trying to "fight the algorithms" after seeing numerous suggested accounts on his feed. "

  • Rangers go from destiny to disappointment

    Expectations were sky high in New York after they catapulted from rebuild to contention last season but the Rangers are already in danger of missing the playoffs.&nbsp;

  • Penguins' Letang returns to practice 10 days after stroke

    PITTSBURGH (AP) — Pittsburgh Penguins defenseman Kris Letang returned to practice with his teammates Thursday, just 10 days after suffering the second stroke of his career. The 35-year-old Letang remains out indefinitely, with the club describing him as “day to day.” Letang said he felt “pretty good” after being greeted by stick taps from his teammates when he skated onto the ice at the team’s practice facility. Still, the married father of two called the experience “scary,” particularly for his

  • Chris Boucher misses his 'WWE tag team' partner Precious Achiuwa

    Toronto Raptors forward Chris Boucher discusses evolving his offence, working through the lows in the NBA and how much he misses playing alongside Precious Achiuwa.

  • Irving touts freedom on game sneakers after split with Nike

    Kyrie Irving is a sneaker free agent and he used the Brooklyn Nets' game Wednesday night to advertise it. Irving played with tape covering the logo on his black sneakers, two days after Nike ended its relationship with him. “I AM FREE Thank you God … I AM,” was written in gold marker on the sneakers during the Nets' 122-116 victory over Charlotte. The other side read ”logo here." Nike had suspended its relationship with Irving last month as part of the fallout from him tweeting a link to a film

  • Xander Bogaerts, Padres finalize $280 million, 11-year deal

    SAN DIEGO (AP) — Xander Bogaerts' $280 million, 11-year contact with the San Diego Padres was finalized Friday after the All-Star slugger passed his physical. The Padres planned to introduce the shortstop at an afternoon news conference at Petco Park. “His consistency and top-level production places him among the best players in our game," general manager A.J. Preller said in a statement. "Xander’s makeup and championship pedigree are a strong fit for our team as we look to achieve our goal of b

  • Japanese outfielder Yoshida to negotiate with MLB teams

    SAN DIEGO (AP) — Outfielder Masataka Yoshida will be able to negotiate with Major League Baseball teams starting Wednesday under the posting system with the Japanese big leagues. A member of Japan's Olympic team last year, Yoshida will be posted at 8 a.m. EST on Wednesday and MLB teams have until 5 p.m. EST on Jan. 20 to reach an agreement, the commissioner's office said Tuesday. The 29-year-old hit .335 with 21 homers and 88 RBIs in 119 games this year for the Orix Buffaloes of Japan's Pacific

  • Was moving Gary Trent Jr. to the bench the right choice?

    Imman Adan and Jordan Hayles discuss the results of moving Gary Trent Jr. to a bench role so far and the lineups Nick Nurse has experimented with. Listen to the full episode on the "Raptors Over Everything" podcast feed or watch on YouTube.

  • Montreal-area family speaks out after son was called racist slur in hockey rink, causing brawl

    A L'Île-Perrot, Que., family is denouncing intolerance in hockey after their son was called a racist slur by a Valleyfield player at a game last Saturday. "Obviously when it first happened, the first emotion is sheer rage because you try to protect your kids from going through this kind of thing," said Dwight Chase, the boy's father. Aiden Chase, who plays with the L'Île-Perrot Midget A U18 team, was on a high when his team beat Valleyfield 3-1 — until a player called him the N-word. The infract

  • Croatia going deep again at World Cup after shootout win

    AL WAKRAH, Qatar (AP) — Croatia is going deep at another World Cup, and the team is taking the long route once again. Goalkeeper Dominik Livakovic saved three penalty kicks in Croatia's 3-1 win over Japan in a shootout on Monday, securing a return to the quarterfinals for the runner-up in the 2018 tournament. The match was tied at 1-1 after extra time. On its surprising run to the final in Russia four years ago, Croatia needed extra time in each round in the knockout stage — and twice came throu