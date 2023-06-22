AJLT's Kristin Davis calls out women who "shame" others for getting plastic surgery

Gilbert Carrasquillo - Getty Images

Kristin Davis is not here for body shaming – and rightly so.

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, the And Just Like That star – who has frequently found herself on the receiving end of nasty comments about her appearance – called out women who "shame" others for getting cosmetic surgery.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

"I think part of the reason that people are not more open is because there is such shaming put on you, largely by other women," the actor said of why some people opt to keep their tweakments secret. "It's so sad. We have enough problems as it is. We don't need to shame each other."

Kristin went on to say that criticising other people for their decision to get plastic surgery is a "waste of time" but admitted "it does hurt".

Gilbert Carrasquillo - Getty Images

"We're doing the best we can do. Everybody is doing the best they can do, and everyone can make their own choices, right?" she added, going on to question why some people feel the need to comment on the appearance of women in particular. "But you don't criticise everybody else for their choices, or their mistakes or whatever it is," she continued. "That's not helping you. It's not helping them. It's not helping anybody. It's just getting clicks or whatever."

Previously speaking about the cosmetic work she's had done herself, Kristin said that being on TV – and therefore constantly confronted with her changing appearance – has played a part, along with pressure from society to conform to certain standards.

"It's hard to be confronted with your younger self at all times. And it's a challenge to remember that you don't have to look like that," the AJLT star told The Telegraph earlier this month. "The internet wants you to – but they also don't want you to. They're very conflicted."

You Might Also Like