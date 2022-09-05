Ajla Tomljanović surges into US Open quarter-finals with straight-sets win

Courtney Walsh at Flushing Meadows
·4 min read
<span>Photograph: Julian Finney/Getty Images</span>
Photograph: Julian Finney/Getty Images

Amid a despairing moment for Australian tennis three years ago, there was a realisation among the nation’s officials that they had blessed with another talent possessing significant grit. Ajla Tomljanović, who continued her stirring US Open run on Sunday night in New York, emerged as a silver lining from a devastating Fed Cup final loss to France in Perth in 2019.

The 29-year-old, who saved eight set points in the first set when defeating Ludmila Samsanova 7-6, 6-1 on Sunday, was badly beaten on the opening day of the final. Captain Alicia Molik had options in reserve for the reverse singles. But she sensed a rare steeliness in a woman who had overcome a terrible shoulder injury just to return to tennis.

Related: Nick Kyrgios dethrones Daniil Medvedev to reach US Open last eight

After Ash Barty suffered a shock loss in the third rubber, Tomljanović found her best form to give Australia another chance when too strong for Pauline Parmentier. The doubles and the chance to end a Fed Cup drought dating back to 1974 went begging. But Tomljanović earned great respect for her resilience and also the manner with which she consoled her distraught teammates in the aftermath of the loss.

The respect and admiration for Tomljanović has only furthered in the two years since. Handed the mantle of being Australia’s new standard bearer in women’s tennis by virtue of Barty’s surprise retirement in March, Tomljanović is revelling in the responsibility.

Her deeds at Wimbledon, where she lost to eventual champion Elena Rybakini in a quarter-final, and now at the US Open, demonstrate she is a force to be reckoned with. The 29-year-old, who will jump to a career-high ranking in the low 30s at the very least at the completion of the tournament, could have been excused for a letdown on Sunday night.

Just 48 hours earlier she had shown remarkable fortitude when pitted against Serena Williams and 24,000 screaming fans to produce the performance of her lifetime. To date, that is. It ended the career of a legend. Never will she play in front of such a formidable crowd again, even if she makes a major final. A lesser player would have been drained by the effort.

The crowd attending Louis Armstrong Stadium on Sunday was far smaller in comparison. The atmosphere, as a result, was far flatter. It proved hard to get the adrenaline flowing again. Tomljanović struggled for rhythm in the infancy of the match against an in-form rival who had won her previous 18 sets of tennis and was playing with immense confidence and power.

But trailing 2-5 in the first set, the resistance she showed against Williams came to the fore. Her inner-voice told her that if she could fight, things might turn.

“It was huge. I came out feeling pretty flat and I was thinking to myself, the last 48 hours has been a lot,” she said. “But something within me was saying, ‘this is not where I want to stop. I need to give, even if I go down, a little more fight’.”

It was an immense struggle and her willpower earned her the full support of the small set of fans left after a long day on the court who were chanting her name by the end of the set. Her service game at 4-5 lasted 18 minutes and she saved seven set points in it.

Two of those efforts were especially brilliant. On the third, she executed a perfectly weighted backhand drop shot and a couple of points later ripped a forehand winner up the line. In the tiebreaker she overcame another set point – and some nerves of her own – to edge ahead. And it broke Samsonova, who had won two titles coming into the US Open.

Calmness was the key, Tomljanović said. “I think it is just about staying in the moment. She played well,” she said. “I don’t really have time to dwell, because the game is going through quickly. I just need to stay as calm as possible, even though inside I am dying.”

Tomljanović, who has close family members living in south-east Queensland and adopted Australia in 2014, deleted her social media prior to playing against Williams. She knew she needed to be singularly focused on shutting out the crowd. But she snuck a glance on Saturday, with the praise for her deeds a reward that provided an energy boost.

“I am going to say on Friday night, it was something I have never experienced in my life, even though most of you were going for Serena, I still felt the love,” she said. The task ahead does not get any easier, for she plays either Wimbledon finalist Ons Jabeur or another talented Russian in Veronika Kudermetova in a quarter-final on Tuesday. But those players will be aware of one thing: Tomljanović is tough, and only getting tougher.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Flames' social media account roasts hecklers after showing support for Calgary Pride

    The Calgary Flames temporarily changed their social media profile pictures to support the LGBTQ+ community during Calgary Pride, pulling no punches in their replies to disapproving hecklers.

  • Ottawa's Dabrowski and Mexico's Olmos advance to women's doubles quarters U.S. Open

    NEW YORK — Ottawa's Gabriela Dabrowski and Mexican partner Giuliana Olmos have advanced to the women's doubles quarterfinals of the U.S. Open. Dabrowski and Olmos beat Japan's Ena Shibahara and Asia Muhammad of the United States 6-3, 3-6, 7-6 (8) on Sunday at the Grand Slam event. They'll play the third-seeded Barbora Krejcikova and Katerina Siniakova, both from the Czech Republic, in Tuesday's quarterfinal. Dabrowski and Olmos, the tournament's fifth seed, won a single tiebreak to Shibahara and

  • Canada's women's 3x3 basketball team wins FIBA series stop in Montreal

    The Canadian women's 3x3 basketball team went undefeated en route to their third FIBA Women's Series title of the year on Saturday in Montreal. Canada defeated France's under-24 squad 19-18 in the final after the game was moved to an indoor venue following a 30-minute rain delay. The Canadians led 14-13 with 3:38 remaining when play stopped. Edmonton's Michelle Plouffe led Canada to five victories in the tournament with 30 points, while her twin sister Katherine finished with a game-high 12 poin

  • Former elite soccer coach apologizes to victims in court

    WARNING: This story contains graphic detail and may affect those who have experienced sexual abuse or know someone who has. Bob Birarda stood and delivered an apology before breaking down in tears during day two of his sentencing hearing in North Vancouver provincial court. "I'm truly sorry to each of you for the pain, upset and trauma I have caused you," he said in a quavering voice. "I'm here today to take responsibility for my actions and the impact I've had on you … There's no excuse or just

  • Verstappen milks applause from Orange Army after win at home

    ZANDVOORT, Netherlands — Max Verstappen stood on his car to milk the applause as the 100,000-strong Orange Army engulfed their national hero in a sea of their favorite color after he won the Dutch Grand Prix on Sunday. A second straight win at the Zandvoort track by the seaside; a fourth straight win for the first time in his career and already a 30th overall; a 109-point lead with only seven races left. That orange wave is carrying him to a second straight world title. “It’s nice to see all the

  • Rivalry renewed: Canada advances to face U.S. in final at women's hockey worlds

    For Canada to defend its women's world hockey title, it needs to put finishing touches on what's been a work in progress throughout the tournament. Archrival United States has been a scoring machine in Denmark, while Canada's tinkered with forward lines in an effort to find chemistry. Canada may have established that in time for Sunday's gold-medal game against the U.S. in Herning, if Saturday's 8-1 semifinal win over Switzerland is an indication. Canada scored the types of goals it will likely

  • Stars sign Jake Oettinger to 3-year deal

    The Stars have managed to keep the price down on a potential star in goal.

  • Stampeders looking to return to winning ways against Elks in Labour Day Classic

    CALGARY — Jake Maier has redemption on his mind heading into Monday’s game between his Calgary Stampeders and the Edmonton Elks. After being on the losing end of a 32-20 decision to the Elks during the 2021 Labour Day Classic, the Calgary quarterback is hoping for a much better outcome this time around. “It’s a new year, new game, new opponent, new style,” said Maier, who earned the nod from coach Dave Dickenson as Calgary’s starting quarterback over Bo Levi Mitchell for the second straight game

  • Lucy Li finishes strong to lead Dana Open, Henderson just four shots back

    SYLVANIA, Ohio (AP) — Lucy Li played with a lead for the first time on the LPGA Tour and the 19-year-old was up to the task Saturday, recovering from a sluggish start for a 4-under 67 and a one-shot lead in the Dana Open. Li was 2 over through seven holes and quickly fading from the picture at Highland Meadows when she responded with five birdies over the next 10 holes to regain the lead and set up a final round filled with possibilities. Lexi Thompson ran off three straight birdies late in the

  • Blue Jays' Shapiro on Bichette's slump: 'No one's as hard on Bo as he is on himself'

    Blue Jays fans have been hard on Bo Bichette this year, but the shortstop is his own toughest critic.

  • Tributes pour in for Eli Palfreyman, Ontario junior hockey captain who died after collapsing at tourney

    Eli Palfreyman was the kind of hockey player you wanted on your team and you didn't want to have to play against, says the Ayr Centennials' vice-president, among those paying tribute to the popular captain who died this week during a junior tournament. "Eli was the wonderful captain that we were looking forward to have," Shantz said Thursday outside the North Dumfries Community Complex in the southern Ontario community. "As a captain on the ice, nobody took liberties with any of our players or t

  • Andreescu defeats Haddad Maia in straight sets to move on to third round of US Open

    NEW YORK — Canada's Bianca Andreescu earned an impressive 6-2, 6-4 second-round win over 15th-seed Beatriz Haddad Maia on Wednesday night at Louis Armstrong Stadium. Andreescu of Mississauga, Ont., fired one ace and committed just one double fault to Haddad Maia's six, as well as 14 unforced errors to the Brazilian's 30 in the win. The 22-year-old Canadian also won three of her five break points, while defending all five of Haddad Maia's chances. After cruising through the opening set, Andreescu

  • Move to Lions from Alouettes 'bittersweet' for QB Vernon Adams Jr.

    SURREY, B.C. — Quarterback Vernon Adams Jr. sees opportunity with the B.C. Lions, the team he joined via a trade last week. Requesting a move from the Montreal Alouettes, though, wasn’t easy. "It was definitely bittersweet because I've been there for seven years and it's like a second home almost," Adams said after his first practice with the Lions on Saturday. "The fans really embraced me, the city embraced me, I love the locker room there." B.C. acquired the veteran quarterback from Montreal f

  • Andreescu out of US Open after straight-sets loss to Garcia in third round

    NEW YORK — Canada's Bianca Andreescu has fallen out of the U.S. Open with a 6-3, 6-2 loss to France's Caroline Garcia in third-round play on Friday night. Andreescu of Mississauga, Ont., kept it close early when she tied things up at 2-2 in the opening set, capped by a Garcia backhand forced error. Garcia then went on to win four of the next five games to win the set, with three of her four points in Game 9 coming from errors on Andreescu's part. In the second set, Andreescu was able to tie it u

  • Blue Bombers look to become first CFL team to clinch playoff berth

    The Winnipeg Blue Bombers can become the first CFL team to punch its 2022 playoff ticket. Winnipeg (10-1) can secure a post-season berth Sunday with a road win over the Saskatchewan Roughriders (6-5) to open their annual Labour Day series. The two teams return to IG Field on Sept. 10 and will meet a third time Sept. 30 in Manitoba. Even with a loss, the Bombers would be the first club to secure a playoff berth if the Hamilton Tiger-Cats, Ottawa Redblacks and Edmonton Elks all lost their games th

  • Rookie Jamie Newman to start at quarterback for Tiger-Cats versus Argos

    HAMILTON — Rookie Jamie Newman will make his first CFL start on the Hamilton Tiger-Cats' biggest stage. Newman will be under centre when Hamilton hosts the archrival Toronto Argonauts in the annual Labour Day clash Monday at a sold-out Tim Hortons Field. The Ticats need a victory to not only keep pace in a very tight East Division but also try to salvage the season series. "I'm very excited (but) honestly right now I just feel like I'm super locked in," a composed Newman said. "I'm in my zone tr

  • Shapovalov earns four-set victory to advance to third round of U.S. Open

    NEW YORK — Canada's Denis Shapovalov will be moving on to the third round of the U.S. Open after a 6-4, 4-6, 6-3, 6-2 win over Roberto Carballes Baena on Thursday. Shapovalov fired 11 aces, won 86 per cent of first-serve points and broke the Spaniard on five of 13 opportunities. After splitting the first two sets, the Richmond Hill, Ont., native powered his way through the third set by winning four of the final five games after being tied at 2-2, capped by a backhand forced error from Carballes

  • Canada outlasts Swedish goalie in 3-0 women's world hockey quarterfinal win

    HERNING, DENMARK — Canada outlasted a tenacious goaltender to take another step toward defending its women's world hockey title. Sarah Potomak's highlight-reel goal in the second period and her assist on Erin Ambrose's third-period goal helped seal a 3-0 quarterfinal win Thursday over Sweden. Veteran defender Jocelyne Larocque scored her first world championship goal in her 10th appearance in the tournament, while goaltender Ann-Renée Desbiens posted a nine-save shutout. Emma Soderberg, who tend

  • Canada defeats U.S. to capture gold at women's hockey worlds

    Canada had to find a different way to win a women's world hockey title after its Olympic triumph earlier this year and world championship gold a year ago. This edition was a work in progress throughout the tournament in Denmark, but Canada played its best game of the tournament in Sunday's 2-1 win over archrival U.S. in the final. The Canadian women won their third major international title in the span of a year after beating the U.S. 3-2 for Olympic gold in February in Beijing, and 3-2 in overt

  • Stampeders looking to return to winning ways against Elks in Labour Day Classic

    CALGARY — Jake Maier has redemption on his mind heading into Monday’s game between his Calgary Stampeders and the Edmonton Elks. After being on the losing end of a 32-20 decision to the Elks during the 2021 Labour Day Classic, the Calgary quarterback is hoping for a much better outcome this time around. “It’s a new year, new game, new opponent, new style,” said Maier, who earned the nod from coach Dave Dickenson as Calgary’s starting quarterback over Bo Levi Mitchell for the second straight game