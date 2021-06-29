Ajio SALE: Cutest midi dresses to buy right now
Midi dresses are a perfect match for any weather and a great option if you are looking for dresses that are of a modest length, but are chic. They are the ideal uniform if you are working from home but want to dress up without compromising on comfort.
We handpicked the cutest midi dresses from Ajio's big sale. But them now before the sizes run out!
Kalamkari Hand block Print Pleated Cotton Midi Dress: Buy here on discount for Rs. 2,183
Printed Off-Shoulder Blue A-line Dress: Buy here on discount for Rs. 1,000
Tropical Print A-line Dress with Tie-Up: Buy here on discount for Rs. 1,480/-
Sleeveless Shirt Dress with Notched Lapel Collar: Buy here on discount for Rs. 3,499
Floral Print A-line Dress with Fabric Belt: Buy here on discount for Rs. 779
Button-Down Midi A-line Dress: Buy here on discount for Rs. 600
Striped A-line Midi Dress with Fabric Belt: Buy here on discount for Rs. 1,799
Abstract Print Midi A-line Dress with Waist Tie Up: Buy here on discount for Rs. 760
A-line Dress with Surplice Neck: Buy here on discount for Rs. 6,319
Printed Flared Dress with Tie-Up: Buy here on discount for Rs. 2,000
