Midi dresses are a perfect match for any weather and a great option if you are looking for dresses that are of a modest length, but are chic. They are the ideal uniform if you are working from home but want to dress up without compromising on comfort.

We handpicked the cutest midi dresses from Ajio's big sale. But them now before the sizes run out!

Ajio SALE: Cutest midi dresses to buy right now

Kalamkari Hand block Print Pleated Cotton Midi Dress: Buy here on discount for Rs. 2,183

Ajio SALE: Cutest midi dresses to buy right now

Printed Off-Shoulder Blue A-line Dress: Buy here on discount for Rs. 1,000

Ajio SALE: Cutest midi dresses to buy right now

Tropical Print A-line Dress with Tie-Up: Buy here on discount for Rs. 1,480/-

Ajio SALE: Cutest midi dresses to buy right now

Sleeveless Shirt Dress with Notched Lapel Collar: Buy here on discount for Rs. 3,499

Ajio SALE: Cutest midi dresses to buy right now

Floral Print A-line Dress with Fabric Belt: Buy here on discount for Rs. 779

Ajio SALE: Cutest midi dresses to buy right now

Button-Down Midi A-line Dress: Buy here on discount for Rs. 600

Ajio SALE: Cutest midi dresses to buy right now

Striped A-line Midi Dress with Fabric Belt: Buy here on discount for Rs. 1,799

Ajio SALE: Cutest midi dresses to buy right now

Abstract Print Midi A-line Dress with Waist Tie Up: Buy here on discount for Rs. 760

Ajio SALE: Cutest midi dresses to buy right now

A-line Dress with Surplice Neck: Buy here on discount for Rs. 6,319

Ajio SALE: Cutest midi dresses to buy right now

Printed Flared Dress with Tie-Up: Buy here on discount for Rs. 2,000

————————————————————————————-

For more stories on Shopping, click here.

————————————————————————————-

The editors at Yahoo Lifestyle are committed to finding you the best products at the best prices. Yahoo may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of publication.