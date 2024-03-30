Ajer rescues point for Brentford in Manchester United thriller

Kristoffer Ajer celebrates his last-gasp equaliser. Photograph: Adam Davy/PA

It doesn’t matter what they did two weeks ago, this is still the modern Manchester United, and they are still dismal. A 1-1 draw hardly tells the story of the game. Brentford had 31 shots, four of which hit the woodwork. They didn’t score until the ninth minute of injury time, by which point they were mystifyingly behind, but really by then they should have won almost as comfortably as they did in this fixture last season.

The problem for United under Ten Hag has been that, while there have been good performances and results, they have rarely been followed by anything approaching a consistent run. Quite what the win over Liverpool in the FA Cup was, other than thrilling, is unclear. There were long spells when United were second-best in that game but they had the spirit and resilience to hang in and find a win. It’s far too early to know whether history will remember that as a turning point or a last flailing of a fading beast, at least before a change of manager.

Even before the draw that paired United with Coventry in the semi-final, there was talk of Amad Diallo’s goal being Ten Hag’s ‘Mark Robins moment’, but the goal that, in legend at least, saved Alex Ferguson’s job in 1990, didn’t lead to an immediate uptick in form: that win over Nottingham Forest was followed by a home league defeat by Derby County as Steve Bruce was sent off.

The best that could be said of the first half for United was that at least it wasn’t as bad as last season’s equivalent fixture, when Brentford scored four times. Even if United didn’t have Cristiano Ronaldo sulking or David De Gea inspiring panic with every attempt to pass out from the back, there were worrying similarities in the way Brentford seemed faster, stronger and more aggressive. Given the nature of that win over Liverpool, the sense it was achieved as much by will as anything else, this was a bafflingly diffident performance.

Against a more confident or more fortunate Brentford, that might have been critical but all it produced before the break was a string of corners, a couple of half-chances, a one-on-one that Ivan Toney rolled against the post and a Zanka header that flicked the top of the bar.

The Toney opportunity was a clear indicator of the structural problems United have. As Brentford broke, the back of United’s midfield was strikingly absent, drawing Raphaël Varane out of the defensive line to create the space that Yoane Wissa exploited with a clever flick.

Wissa continued the policy showcased against Chelsea of attempting to score only through the spectacular, a fascinating game within a game.

He had spoken then of his delight in “doing something beautiful for the people who love football”, which is a lovely principle, although presumably the odd scuff or tap-in would be considered just as beautiful by the people who love Brentford.

The DR Congo international has a game based largely around flying volleys and elaborate plummets; few players have such an overt love of grass.

If only he had indulged himself with another frolic, casting himself down to writhe among those luscious blades, when the ball dropped to him in the 59th minute, Wissa might have got the opener; as it was, his ill-advisedly conventional standing volley kissed the outside of the post.

Brentford will play far worse than this and win; United seem to have made a specialism of getting away with games like this. André Onana deserves credit for a double save from Yehor Yamoliuk and Keane Lewis-Potter, but mostly this was a story of Brentford putting shots a fraction wide.

Yet there was always the chance that United would nick one and through it their thirteenth single-goal victory. They still have the individuals who can turn games: Rasmus Højlund drew a fine save from Mark Flekken early in the second half and Antony whipped a speculative effort just wide, but a United win seemed impossible. Eventually they did score through Mason Mount and it seemed a scandal against justice.

But Kristoffer Ajer’s goal from Toney’s cut-back restored a measure of credibility.