Ajaz Patel: New Zealand spinner becomes just the third bowler to take all 10 wickets in a Test innings

Ajaz Patel has joined a very exclusive club of Test bowlers after his heroics for New Zealand against India on Saturday.

The left-arm spinner incredibly took all 10 wickets in the same innings as the Black Caps limited their opponents to 325 on the second day of the second Test at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai - the city of his birth.

Patel, 33, is just the third bowler ever to complete such a remarkable feat in Test cricket, following in the footsteps of ex-India star Anil Kumble and former England player Jim Laker, who did it in 1999 (against Pakistan) and 1956 (against Australia) respectively.

“Welcome to the club #AjazPatel #Perfect10 Well bowled! A special effort to achieve it on Day1 & 2 of a test match,” Kumble tweeted.

Patel finished with figures of 10-119, taking six wickets on day one before adding the final four on day two. He delivered 47.5 overs in total, with none of New Zealand’s other bowlers even getting half as many.

Mayank Agarwal top-scored for India with 150, while Axar Patel added 52 and Shubman Gill 44.

New Zealand made a bad start to their own first innings, with four wickets falling inside the opening nine overs.

Patel was also part of a stunning rearguard effort that claimed a draw for New Zealand in a dramatic first Test in Kanpur earlier this week.

The match in Mumbai is the last in a quick two-Test series, which is a repeat of the World Test Championship final in June, which the Black Caps sensationally won by eight wickets on a memorable sixth day in Southampton.

