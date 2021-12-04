Ajaz Patel joins elite club with perfect 10 – Saturday’s sporting social
Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.
Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from December 4.
Football
Pep got socks for Christmas.
TWICE!! 🧦😂#ManCity pic.twitter.com/PK3m8wbPC1
— Manchester City (@ManCity) December 4, 2021
Liam Gallagher could not believe West Ham’s win over Chelsea.
Wowzerz
— Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) December 4, 2021
West Ham’s players celebrated a memorable victory.
THAT LONDON DERBY WIN FEELING 😁😁😁😁😁😁😁 pic.twitter.com/waAutSHqVQ
— Michail Antonio (@Michailantonio) December 4, 2021
Winning a Derby is always a great Feeling!!! 😎TEAM!!!
Well Done Guys!!!#AO21 #COYI #WHUCHE pic.twitter.com/WWp5umR2BN
— Angelo Ogbonna (@OgbonnaOfficial) December 4, 2021
Shot or cross? Arthur Masuaku reveals all.
So, was it a cross or was it shot ??!? 😂😂 (hint : I was as surprised as you 🤣) 👑⚒ #londonderby pic.twitter.com/qoBeNOy43Y
— Arthur Masuaku (@ArthurMasuaku) December 4, 2021
Fans around the country joined in a minute’s applause in tribute to murdered six-year-old Arthur Labinjo-Hughes.
A touching moment as play is paused for a period of applause for Arthur, both sets of players and fans clapping throughout the sixth minute. 💙 https://t.co/Y5yw0Natk1
— Birmingham City FC (@BCFC) December 4, 2021
Rest in peace, Arthur. 💙 pic.twitter.com/maorrP7UKO
— Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) December 4, 2021
In loving memory of Arthur Labinjo-Hughes. 💙👏#EFL pic.twitter.com/sj0xcewAmZ
— EFL (@EFL) December 4, 2021
💙 For you, Arthur.#REAHUL pic.twitter.com/LdBZg432K1
— Reading FC (@ReadingFC) December 4, 2021
Liverpool players hailed Divock Origi following his late winner.
WOW! Unreal feeling. Was a scrap but that’s why we always fight to the end 🙌
P.s. I’ll take my grandkids to visit the Divock Origi statue one day WHAT A MAN ❤️ #YNWA pic.twitter.com/FYkUq7Yq61
— Andy Robertson (@andrewrobertso5) December 4, 2021
Divoooock!!!
Until the end!!! @LFC ❤️ pic.twitter.com/78QOcKu0yh
— Thiago Alcantara (@Thiago6) December 4, 2021
Divock Origi, what a man! Boys kept pushing and believing until the end 🔴 #saturdaynightdivockorigi #YNWA pic.twitter.com/kLvNUr4J68
— James Milner (@JamesMilner) December 4, 2021
Mason Mount looked forward.
Focus and mentality remains the same, let’s get back to it on Wednesday. pic.twitter.com/kRlwXmcm4I
— Mason Mount (@masonmount_10) December 4, 2021
Pablo Zabaleta hailed Bernardo Silva.
Great player @BernardoCSilva What a signing he’s been!! 🔥🔥🔥 https://t.co/4Fp3YdBbMI
— Pablo Zabaleta (@pablo_zabaleta) December 4, 2021
Cricket
Ajaz Patel made history in Mumbai.
Only the third bowler to claim all 10 wickets in an innings in the history of Test cricket 🔥
Take a bow, Ajaz Patel! #WTC23 | #INDvNZ | https://t.co/EdvFj8QtKD pic.twitter.com/negtQkbeKd
— ICC (@ICC) December 4, 2021
HUGE congrats, @AjazP!
A historic moment to be so proud of.
WOW WOW WOW!
Left arm spinners….👀
🤣
— Kevin Pietersen🦏 (@KP24) December 4, 2021
Welcome to the club #AjazPatel #Perfect10 Well bowled! A special effort to achieve it on Day1 & 2 of a test match. #INDvzNZ
— Anil Kumble (@anilkumble1074) December 4, 2021
The ECB paid tribute after the death of former England Women’s seamer Eileen Ash.
The thoughts of everyone at the ECB are with the family and loved ones of Eileen Ash, who has died aged 110.
— England Cricket (@englandcricket) December 4, 2021
AB De Villiers enjoyed the rugby sevens.
It’s such a joy to watch our @Blitzboks play Rugga! Making us proud gents. Keep going, we’re behind u all💪
— AB de Villiers (@ABdeVilliers17) December 4, 2021
Boxing
Tyson Fury backed Isaac Lowe to come back strong after his first defeat.
Great fight last night, @isaaclowe6 will be back!! pic.twitter.com/AZ9PNCcggp
— TYSON FURY (@Tyson_Fury) December 4, 2021
Darts
Christmas is almost here!
Introducing: 𝙏𝙝𝙚 𝘼𝙡𝙡𝙮 𝙋𝙖𝙡𝙡𝙮 𝙅𝙤𝙗
It's going down at Alexandra Palace this Christmas and there's £2.5m on the line... We need a proper crew for the job!
Retweet to win tickets to the 2021/22 @WilliamHill World Darts Championship Final! pic.twitter.com/xohgyGi1Cw
— PDC Darts (@OfficialPDC) December 4, 2021
Formula One
George Russell looked at some tributes in a book for the late Sir Frank Williams.
— Williams Racing (@WilliamsRacing) December 4, 2021
More bright threads for Lewis Hamilton.
Strolling straight into Quali Day in Saudi Arabia. 👌 pic.twitter.com/VpopaG8OUy
— Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team (@MercedesAMGF1) December 4, 2021
Valtteri Bottas was looking forward to qualifying.
Qualifying day 🇸🇦🏁#VB77 #F1 #SaudiArabianGP @MercedesAMGF1 @F1 pic.twitter.com/PxvSTPd441
— Valtteri Bottas (@ValtteriBottas) December 4, 2021
As was title leader Max Verstappen.
ǫ ᴜ ᴀ ʟ ɪ ᴅ ᴀ ʏ 💥 Full focus 🚀 #FullSend 🇸🇦 #SaudiArabianGP pic.twitter.com/z2acZR03lP
— Max Verstappen (@Max33Verstappen) December 4, 2021
It was Mercedes who came out on top.
Front row lockout = PUMPED 💪#SaudiArabianGP 🇸🇦 #F1 @LewisHamilton @ValtteriBottas pic.twitter.com/xTn2lvAA9c
— Formula 1 (@F1) December 4, 2021
