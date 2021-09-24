Ajay Devgn Shares a Happy Picture With Son Yug From Their Maldives Time!

The Canadian Press

Stephanie Labbé, whose heroics in goal helped Canada win gold at the Tokyo Olympics, says she could not train for part of the Games because of "high levels of anxiety and multiple panic attacks." The 34-year-old from Stony Plain, Alta., who has shared her mental health struggles in the past, has opened up again to publicize FIFPRO’s “Are You Ready To Talk” — a mental health awareness program from the organization representing 65,000 pro footballers worldwide. A rib injury forced Labbé out of Can