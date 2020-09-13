Ajay Devgn and Kajol’s Son Yug’s 10th Birthday Is a ‘Green’ Affair! (View Pic)

Ajay Devgn and Kajol has two adorable children – Nysa and Yug. Today the couple’s baby boy is celebrating his tenth birthday. Usually birthdays call for grand celebration with near and dear ones. But owing to the ongoing global crisis, one just cannot risk to have any kind of social gathering. So what’s the way to celebrate such a special occasion? Well, Ajay and Kajol’s son Yug birthday is a ‘green’ affair. The young lad has turned his birthday into a memorable one by planting a plant. What better than looking forward to make this environment a beautiful one? Kajol Opens Up About Meeting Husband Ajay Devgn for the First Time, Suffering Two Miscarriages and More in an Emotional Post.

Also Read | Happy Birthday Akshay Kumar: Ajay Devgn, Parineeti Chopra, Diljit Dosanjh Send Warm Greetings for Khiladi Kumar on his Special Day (View Tweets)

Ajay Devgn has shared a picture of his son Yug planting a plant. While sharing the pic the superstar of Bollywood wrote, “Working towards a Green tomorrow. Cannot ask for more. Happy Birthday Yug. And, lots more to come.” Even Kajol had shared a video earlier today to extend birthday wishes to her little munchkin. It is a slow-mo video that she posted and she wrote, “I know nothing I know everything “- Yug Devgan Happy 10th birthday to my little Buddha . Miss u more than I can say.” Ajay Devgn Celebrates 22 Years Of Pyaar To Hona Hi Tha With Kajol In 'Reel and Real' Life!

Yug Turns 10

Also Read | Mammootty Birthday Special: 10 Popular Movies of the Malayalam Megastar That Were Remade in Bollywood With Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn!





Kajol’s Post For Her ‘Little Buddha’

“I know nothing I know everything “- Yug Devgan

Happy 10th birthday to my little Buddha . Miss u more than I can say. pic.twitter.com/zpyKymYXrM — Kajol (@itsKajolD) September 13, 2020





Isn’t that a perfect way to celebrate this special day? Here’s wishing Ajay Devgn and Kajol’s son Yug a very happy birthday and a wonderful year ahead!