Ajax vs Rangers, Champions League: live score and latest updates

Giovanni van Bronkhorst celebrates after Rangers defeat of PSV Eindhoven in Champions League qualifying - GETTY

Rangers return to the Champions League group stages for the first time since 2010

Ajax have beaten Rangers in all four of the clubs' previous meetings - the most recent coming in the 1996-97 Champions League season

04:49 PM

And from Rangers

Rangers captain James Tavernier: "As a squad, win, draw, lose, we all look back on how we can improve. This was the same.

"We openly speak, and the staff and the boss put the points across. It's something we always go through no matter what the scoreline and we know it's something we need to put right."

04:49 PM

Pre-match words from the Ajax camp

Ajax head coach Alfred Schreuder: "It is a new challenge for us. We have been analysing their games - they press high and try to play. You can see the hand of their coach on how they play.

"They are a very competitive team, they will try and press us in the beginning. We know Gio very well. You look at his style of coaching and I don't think we have many big surprises coming. We are very well prepared."

04:48 PM

Starting line-up - Ajax

Pasveer, Timber, Bassey, Alvarez, Bergwijn, Taylor, Tadic, Rensch, Blind, Kudus, Berghuis

04:47 PM

Starting line-up - Rangers

McLaughlin, Tavernier, Goldson, Sands, Barisic, Kamara, Lundstram, Tillman, Wright, Kent, Colak

04:34 PM

Good evening.....

….and welcome to the Johan Cruyff Arena, the home of Ajax, as Rangers return to the Champions League group stage for the first time in 12 years.

Gio van Bronkhorst’s side came through a tough qualifying run to get to this point, beating another Dutch giant, PSV Eindhoven, in the deciding tie to take their place in European football’s premier cup competition.

This evening feels like the continuation of a magical European run for Rangers, whose trip to the Europa League final last season, conjured memories of the blue side of Glasgow’s great sides of the 1960s and 70s - when success on the continent was as much expected as it was enjoyed. Times are different now though and Van Bronckhorst will know this competition will present the sternest challenge his players have faced as a group.

Story continues

What's more, their form could certainly be better. A 4-0 Old Firm battering by Celtic last weekend underlined the defensive problems that plagued them domestically at the back-end of last season. Van Bronkhorst described the display as “very disappointing” and he will know as well as anyone that more will be needed in Amsterdam tonight.

In Ajax, Rangers face a side very much in transition. Manager Erik ten Hag left for Manchester United this summer, along with a host of key players including Antony, Lisandro Martinez and Sebastien Haller.

However, the Dutch giants have always been experts in what might be termed footballing regeneration and their quick start to the domestic season suggests they will prove as hard to handle as ever in Europe.

Alfred Schreuder has the likes of Steven Bergwijn and former Rangers centre-back Calvin Bassey to call on, as well as more established names including club captain Dusan Tadic.

This will be a massive test for Rangers, make no mistake, but this is a side who have saved their best for Europe in recent times and it would be shocking if they didn’t at least exceed the level of performance shown at Parkhead on Saturday - a low bar though that may be.