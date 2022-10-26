Ajax vs Liverpool Champions League latest score and goal updates as Darwin Nunez starts - live

Liverpool are on the cusp of qualifying for the Champions League last-16 and will achieve that goal if they do not lose to Ajax tonight. The Reds currently sit second in Group A having won three of their four group games and are six points clear of Ajax in third. They are still in the running to win the group but with Napoli undefeated and scoring freely that may prove to be a difficult task. Their opponents this evening also have an outside chance of pipping Liverpool to second place but will need to win both of their final two matches in the group stages to do so.

There’s a lot at stake then when these sides clash at the Johan Cruyff arena in what will be a testing encounter for Liverpool. They won the reverse fixture 2-1 thanks to Joel Matip’s 89th minute header though the Reds should have seen the game out long before then. Since that loss Ajax have been defeated by Napoli twice but come into the game on the back of consecutive wins in the Eredivisie where they’ve notched up 11 goals in two games.

The Dutch side will pose a threat to Liverpool’s weakened squad. Jurgen Klopp is unable to call on the likes of Luis Diaz and Diogo Jota who are injured and Darwin Nunez missed the loss to Nottingham Forest on Saturday with a knock too. Add in the absences of Matip and Ibrahaim Konate and this could be a challenging night for the Reds.

Follow all the action as Liverpool take on Ajax in the Champions League:

Ajax vs Liverpool

Liverpool will reach knockout stages if they avoid defeat

Ajax XI: Pasveer; Sanchez, Timber, Blind, Bassey; Klassen, Alvarez, Berghuis; Bergwijn, Brobbey, Tadic

Liverpool XI: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Gomez, Van Dijk, Robertson; Fabinho, Henderson, Eliott; Salah, Firmino, Nunez

AFC Ajax 0 - 0 Liverpool FC

Ajax 0-0 Liverpool

20:10 , Michael Jones

9 mins: Liverpool play the ball out from the back and send it into the midfield where Mo Salah has dropped in order to get ont he ball.

He moves it quickly towards goal then looks to thread a pass in behind for Darwin Nunez but it comes too close to Jurrien Timber who manages to intercept.

Story continues

Ajax 0-0 Liverpool

20:07 , Michael Jones

6 mins: Ajax are very keen to move the ball quickly and they’re trying to keep Liverpool on the back foot. The knock the ball nicely from one side of the pitch to the other as it comes out to Steven Bergwijn on the right wing.

He carries it forward before lifting a cross over to the back post where Dusan Tadic fails to control a header and the ball glances off the top of his head and out of the box.

Ajax 0-0 Liverpool

20:05 , Michael Jones

3 mins: Off the post!

Ajax win the ball in the middle of the pitch and work it quickly out to Dusan Tadic on the left side. Joe Gomez sprints across beating the forward to the ball but he has no time to bring it under control so belts it out for a throw in.

The home get the ball back in play quickly and an attempted cross is deflected into the penalty area where it’s won by Brian Brobbey. He lays the ball off to Steven Berghuis who shifts it to the right and shoots with just Alisson to beat.

The ball sneaks past the Liverpool goalkeeper but hits the post and bounces clear!

Kick off: Ajax 0-0 Liverpool

20:01 , Michael Jones

Liverpool get the game underway and work the ball over to the left side of the pitch but it runs out of play and Ajax send the resultant throw in over to goalkeeper Remko Pasveer.

Ajax vs Liverpool

19:56 , Michael Jones

The players make their way out of the tunnel after a lightshow inside the Johann Cruyff Arena. Jordan Henderson leads out Liverpool who look determined to get a result tonight.

Kick off is coming up next...

Klopp aiming to win

19:52 , Michael Jones

Liverpool only need one point to qualify for the knockout stages of the Champions League but Jurgen Klopp says his team will be targeting all three points against Ajax tonight.

“I don’t understand how you can go for a point, you can only get a point by trying to win.” said the Liverpool boss, “Ajax is a great club and it’s in their DNA to be an attacking team. But that creates spaces for us and hopefully we can use that.”

Barcelona out of Champions League!

19:48 , Michael Jones

Inter Milan have beaten Viktoria Plzen 4-0 in one of the early Champions League kick offs which means that they join Bayern Munich in the Champions League last 16.

Barcelona, who host Bayern at 8pm tonight, drop into the Europa League as they cannot finish higher than third in their group now.

Bayern, meanhwile, need a win against Barca to clinch top spot.

Liverpool’s poor away form

19:44 , Michael Jones

Liverpool have won just one game on the road in all competitions this season and have lost at Manchester United, Arsenal, Napoli and Nottingham Forest.

It is the worst Liverpool have been on their travels under Jurgen Klopp, but the German says he isn’t too worried about their form away from Anfield.

“It is nothing in my mind at the moment,” he said. “I prepare the team for a very important football game and, sorry, but I am not prepared for this question in this moment. I had other things to do in the last few days.”

Ajax vs Liverpool

19:39 , Michael Jones

The warm-ups are underway at the Johan Cruyff arena. This will be a tough game for Liverpool but they only need a point to progress out of the groups.

Kick off is at 8pm.

(REUTERS)

(REUTERS)

Fifty up for Robertson

19:34 , Michael Jones

Andy Robertson makes his 50th appearance in the Champions League for Liverpool tonight. Will he be celebrating with a win later on?

Pre-match thoughts of Jurgen Klopp

19:29 , Michael Jones

Jurgen Klopp seemed quite excited for tonight’s clash with Ajax and explained what he was looking forward to in a press conference earlier this week.

“I am really looking forward to the game, I am really positive, it is Champions League, it is Ajax, big names, a big game and all these kind of things. It’s all good. We have enough players here so we will give it a proper try.” siad Klopp.

“Yes, it would be absolutely great [to qualify on Wednesday], but I cannot sit here and tell you I feel it already as if we would be halfway through.

“There is a game and 95 minutes in between – and if it happens then I can tell you it was really big and really important, but in this moment we just prepare for the game.”

Liverpool ‘lead race for Dortmund forward Youssoufa Moukoko’

19:24 , Michael Jones

Liverpool are believed to be the frontrunners in the chase for Borussia Dortmund forward Youssoufa Moukoko.

The Daily Mail, via Spanish outlet Sport, says Reds manager Jurgen Klopp is enamoured with the 17-year-old, with the club tipped to beat European giants Barcelona, Real Madrid and Paris St Germain to his signature once he becomes a free agent at the end of this season.

Liverpool ‘lead race for Dortmund forward Youssoufa Moukoko’

Ajax vs Liverpool

19:18 , Michael Jones

The average age of Ajax’ starting XI against Liverpool tonight is 27 years and 295 days, their oldest line-up ever in a Champions League game.

Ajax vs Liverpool

19:12 , Michael Jones

Liverpool have conceded only one goal in their last six games on Dutch soil – against PSV Eindhoven in December 2008.

(REUTERS)

Van Dijk on facing Ajax

19:06 , Michael Jones

Virgil van Dijk was on press duties alongside manager Jurgen Klopp this week and he spoke about what he is expecting from tonight’s game.

“Ajax is a fantastic, fantastic club.” said the big centre-back, “Historically as well with the philosophy and the way they play and also the players.

“They don’t have also the best moment, but I know how it can be here on a Champions League night when things go well for them. That’s something we are prepared for.

“We have to match the intensity at least and do even more, so it will be interesting tomorrow. It will be nice and is something we should look forward to.

“ As I said, we shouldn’t forget ourselves how good we are, keep the confidence and try to be consistent again.”

Virgil van Dijk vows to ‘show that we are Liverpool’ against Ajax

19:01 , Michael Jones

Virgil van Dijk has spoken of the desire to “show again that we are Liverpool” when the Reds face Ajax at Johan Cruyff Arena on Wednesday looking to bounce back from their shock loss to Nottingham Forest.

A mixed bag of a season for Jurgen Klopp’s men, in which disappointing away form has been a frequent feature, continued with a 1-0 reverse at promoted Forest on Saturday, six days on from the high of beating Manchester City by the same score at Anfield.

They head into Wednesday’s fixture in Amsterdam looking to secure a place in the last 16 of the Champions League, which will be achieved if they avoid defeat.

Virgil van Dijk vows to ‘show that we are Liverpool’ against Ajax

Klopp targeting Champions League qualification

18:56 , Michael Jones

Jurgen Klopp says it will be great if his side can secure a spot in the round of 16 by taking at least a point home from Ajax tonight.

"It would be absolutely great [to qualify for the last 16].” said the Liverpool manager,

“After our start in the group stage, it was not that people thought it was likely this would happen, but it happened. Now we have to try to close the group. That’s what we’re here for."

Ajax vs Liverpool team changes

18:51 , Michael Jones

Ajax boss Alfred Schreuder names an unchanged starting XI to the one that defeated RKC Waalwijk 4-1 in the Eredivisie last time out. It’s an attacking team that will be keen to take the game to Liverpool tonight.

Meanwhile, Jurgen Klopp swaps out three players from the Liverpool team that lost 1-0 at the weekend in the Premier League. James Milner, Curtis Jones and Fabio Carvalho are out with Trent Alexander-Arnold, Jordan Henderson and Darwin Nunez all brought back in.

Ajax vs Liverpool line-ups

18:44 , Michael Jones

Ajax XI: Pasveer; Sanchez, Timber, Blind, Bassey; Klassen, Alvarez, Berghuis; Bergwijn, Brobbey, Tadic

Liverpool XI: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Gomez, Van Dijk, Robertson; Fabinho, Henderson, Eliott; Salah, Firmino, Nunez

How we line-up to face Ajax tonight in the #UCL. 📋 — Liverpool FC (@LFC) October 26, 2022

Jurgen Klopp faces a solution to Liverpool’s problems in the spiritual home of 4-3-3

18:40 , Michael Jones

Even the ground is named after the high priest of a footballing formation. When Liverpool visit Amsterdam on Wednesday, they will play in the Johan Cruijff ArenA, the title reflecting both the original and Dutch spelling of his surname and his vast influence. Cruyff is indelibly associated with the concept of total football and the shape of 4-3-3.

Cruyff’s legacy lives on. His disciple Pep Guardiola perhaps played his most Cruyffian version of 4-3-3 with Barcelona and, in the last two seasons, with Manchester City, when the use of a false nine brought the most rotation between players. Jurgen Klopp was a byword for 4-3-3, too, but not in the same way as Guardiola. The Catalan’s wingers are ordered to operate so wide that, at Barcelona, Thierry Henry was famously substituted for coming infield. The German’s wide men were so narrow that they were in effect channel runners, Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane becoming so prolific in part because they were charged with operating between the opposition’s full-backs and centre-backs.

They could be strangers to the touchline and if one reason why Klopp’s 4-3-3 broke down this season may have been the tweak to use Salah wider, rendering him less prolific. But a change of system means that Klopp, who reinvented 4-3-3 by getting the full-backs to supply the width, may go to Amsterdam with plan B.

Jurgen Klopp faces a solution to Liverpool’s problems in the spiritual home of 4-3-3

Ajax vs Liverpool

18:35 , Michael Jones

The Reds are ready to go in Amsterdam and team news will be coming out shortly.

Klopp on defeat to Nottingham Forest

18:30 , Michael Jones

Jurgen Klopp expects his team to play better than they did at the weekend when they lost to Nottingham Forest in the Premier League.

“We were in a good moment until we lost to Nottingham Forest – a strange game with a lot of problems for us.” said the Liverpool boss, “Do I expect us to play better consistently? Yes. Am I ready to make the necessary steps to get there? Yes.”

A lnadmark for Alisson

18:25 , Michael Jones

Brazilian keeper Alisson will make his 200th Liverpool appearance if he plays.

The 30-year-old, who joined the Reds in 2018, has registered 89 clean sheets in 199 league and cup games.

(Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

Salah to eclipse Gerrard?

18:20 , Michael Jones

Following his record-breaking, six-minute hat-trick in Glasgow last time out in the Champions League Mo Salah is now just two goals shy of Steven Gerrard’s Liverpool record of 41 goals in European competition.

Will he overcome Gerrard’s tally tonight?

(Getty Images)

Jordan Henderson to face no FA action following clash with Arsenal’s Gabriel

18:15 , Michael Jones

Liverpool’s Jordan Henderson will face no action following an angry spat with Arsenal defender Gabriel.

The pair clashed late in the Gunners’ 3-2 Premier League victory over the Reds at the Emirates Stadium on 9 October after the home side had been awarded a penalty.

An investigation was launched amid claims the England midfielder, who strenuously denied the allegation, had made a comment which incensed the Brazilian.

However, after launching an investigation during which both men and six more players provided witness statements, the Football Association has confirmed it will take no further action.

Jordan Henderson to face no FA action following clash with Arsenal’s Gabriel

Group A permutations

18:10 , Michael Jones

Liverpool will earn a place in the last 16 if they avoid defeat at Johan Cruyff Arena tonight but if Jurgen Klopp’s men lose they will require a point against Napoli at Anfield on November 1st to be certain of progressing - Napoli have already sealed their place in the first knockout round.

If Liverpool fail to beat Ajax and Napoli defeat Rangers tonight, then Luciano Spalletti’s side will be confirmed as group winners.

The Reds can still claim top spot if they better Napoli’s results by four points in the remaining two rounds of fixtures or if both teams win tonight and Liverpool then beat Napoli by a margin of four goals or more in the final group game.

Third-placed Ajax must beat Liverpool to keep their hopes of qualification alive, while Rangers have already been eliminated but are still able to finish in third position and claim a place in the Europa League’s round of 32.

‘We will do everything we can to win‘

18:05 , Michael Jones

Ajax boss Alfred Schreuder knows his team must win this game to prevent Liverpool from joining Napoli in the next round as the two qualifiers from Group A and he says that his players believe they can overcome the reds tonight.

“In the end it’s about the points. We have to believe we can do it and show healthy courage and aggression,” said Schreuder.

“We will do everything we can to win until the end. If we have to be satisfied with a point, then that’s what we will have to do. But we want to go for the win for as long as possible.”

Injury updates from Klopp

18:00 , Michael Jones

Liverpool boss, Jurgen Klopp, was asked to give updates on the status of those players who are currently sidelined through injury and the manager threw out a few tidbits.

Speaking about Thiago Alcantara, Klopp simply replied: “still out.”

He added: “[Konate] is here. Ready to play minutes, I would say. He could play the first minutes but that would not make too much sense, so minutes yes. That’s it. Nothing new yet.

“[Darwin Nunez] trained normal yesterday and today. So yes, in this moment, he is available.”

Jurgen Klopp frustrated by Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Naby Keita Champions League ineligibility

17:55 , Michael Jones

Jurgen Klopp rued the incorrect advice he received that has left Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Naby Keita ineligible to play for Liverpool in the Champions League group stages.

Liverpool chose to omit the two midfielders from the 24-man squad they named in early September as they thought that neither would be fit for their six matches in Group A.

But while Oxlade-Chamberlain was able to come off the bench in Saturday’s defeat to Nottingham Forest and Keita has resumed training, neither is registered to face Ajax on Wednesday.

And Liverpool will be without two other midfielders, with Arthur Melo a long-term absentee and Thiago Alcantara still suffering with the ear infection that forced him to miss the Forest game.

Klopp frustrated by Oxlade-Chamberlain and Keita Champions League ineligibility

Ajax vs Liverpoolearly team news and predicted line-ups

17:50 , Michael Jones

Darwin Nunez is back fit for Liverpool after missing the defeat at Nottingham Forest with a hamstring worry, while Ibrahima Konate is set to return to the bench.

Thiago Alacantara remains out with an ear infection, with Luis Diaz and Diogo Jota long-term absentees.

Jurgen Klopp has been left frustrated after leaving Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Naby Keita out of Liverpool’s Champions League squad as they thought that neither would be fit for their six matches in Group A.

Kenneth Taylor, Devyne Rensch and Edson Alvarez should return for Ajax.

Predicted line-ups

Ajax: Pasveer; Sanchez, Timber, Bassey, Blind; Klaassen, Alvarez, Berghuis; Tadic, Kudus, Bergwijn

Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Gomez, Van Dijk, Robertson; Henderson, Fabinho, Jones; Salah, Firmino, Nunez

Ajax vs Liverpool

17:45 , Michael Jones

Hello and welcome to The Independent’s coverage of tonight’s Champions League action as Ajax host Liverpool in Group A.

Jurgen Klopp’s side need to collect just one more point to make it through to the knockout stages of Europe’s top competition and they will be hoping to secure qualification with one match left to go in the group stages. Back in September the Reds needed Joel Matip’s 89th minute header to get past tonight’s opponents after Ajax levelled the again 1-1 in the first half at Anfield. It was a frustrating night for Liverpool who bossed possession and chances created but were not clinical in front of goal.

Those problems may come to the fore again this evening as Liverpool juggle another injury crisis that has seen Luis Diaz and Diogo Jota sidelined. Darwin Nunez missed the Premier League defeat to Nottingham Forest but may be fit to feature but if not the Reds are once again reliant on Roberto Firmino and Mo Salah in front of goal.

How will the match play out this evening? We’ll bring you all the build-up, including team news, before kick off at 8pm.