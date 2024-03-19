Ajax v Chelsea LIVE: Women’s Champions League latest goals and updates after Lauren James scores and assists

Chelsea will continue their chase of the perfect send-off for Emma Hayes with a Women’s Champions League quarter-final against Ajax.

The last-eight tie will be contested across two legs as the two sides look to advance to the last four. Chelsea, whose manager Hayes will depart at the end of the season, impressed in the group stages as they seek a first continental crown.

Ajax, meanwhile, have been the tournament surprise package, emerging from a group that also included Bayern Munich, Paris Saint-Germain and Roma to become only the second Dutch team to make the quarter-finals in competition history. Follow all the build-up, team news and match action below. Get the latest match odds here.

AJAX v CHELSEA - WOMEN’S CHAMPIONS LEAGUE LIVE

Chelsea take on Ajax in the quarter-final first leg

Ajax have become just the second Dutch team to reach the competition’s knockout stages

Emma Hayes looking to claim first European silverware as manager

Ajax - Van Eijk, Keijzer, Kardinaal, De Sanders, De Klonia, Van Gool, Noordam, Yohannes, Grant, Leuchter, T Hoekstra

Chelsea - Hampton, Perisset, Carter, Buchanan, Charles, Cuthbert, Leupolz, Nusken, Reiten, Kaneryd, James

Goal, 20’ - James takes advantage of a mix-up to score for Chelsea (0-1)

NO GOAL - 42’ - Ajax 0-1 Chelsea

18:30 , Karl Matchett

Ruled out! A bizarrely lengthy VAR check on that goal - there was no offside, no handball and no touch from Nusken who was near the ball, on the goalline.

The referee is told to go check the moniter herself to make a call on this one but it’s tough to see why there would be an issue here.

The ball passes Nusken and a defender tries to block the ball behind her but there’s no real reason to think there’s an interference or stopping the ability of the defender to clear it... but no goal is given all the same!

Still only 1-0.

GOAL! 40’ - Ajax 0-2 Chelsea

18:26 , Karl Matchett

Two before the break!

De Klonia has to go through two challenges in succession to stop Chelsea getting in down their right - good play from the full-back.

James then attacks from the left instead, Reiten totally misses her header but the ball drops kindly for her and she smashes in at the second attempt - that’s 2-0 for Emma Hayes’ side.

36’ - Ajax 0-1 Chelsea

18:24 , Karl Matchett

Somewhat wild challenge from Keijzer to swipe Leupolz’s shin away. Free-kick on the left side of the box for the Blues; three players over it.

Perisset eventually delivers and finds Nusken centrally - she dips her head and nods vaguely goalwards, but gets the direction wrong and it’s five yards wide.

Ajax’s attempt to play out from the back is poor though and they concede another corner.

32’ - Ajax 0-1 Chelsea

18:19 , Karl Matchett

Over a third of the game gone then and Chelsea ahead, but not necessarily the better team. They probably look the more consistently dangerous, but some of their play has been sloppy and Ajax’s structure looks good - though they’ll know they need to be more clinical going forward.

The Blues have had 57% of possession so far.

Grant and Buchanan have a bit of a battle down the Ajax right and the former gets a shot away, but it’s into the near side netting and no real issue for Hampton this time.

28’ - Ajax 0-1 Chelsea

18:15 , Karl Matchett

Huge chance for Ajax, escape for Chelsea! Hampton is put under pressure, tries to dribble past the forward and is tackled, the ball breaks to Yohannes who attempts a chip from 25 yards...and skies it.

Well, well over the bar, with options to pass as well as to shoot for the 16-year-old.

Hampton very fortunate to not have cost an equaliser there.

24’ - Ajax 0-1 Chelsea

18:12 , Karl Matchett

Here’s that goal by James and the offside call which was given, then overruled.

Ajax have quickly made a bit of a push to get themselves back in the game but no cutting edge in the final third for them since the early moments and that struck woodwork.

Leupolz makes a crude challenge in the middle and is lucky to escape without a card.

After much VAR deliberation Chelsea take the lead in Amsterdam by way of Lauren James! 🔥



Watch LIVE on https://t.co/hmF5i7LtAZ #UWCLonDAZN #NewDealforWomensFootball pic.twitter.com/uNOFfynq9m — DAZN Football (@DAZNFootball) March 19, 2024

GOAL! 20’ - Ajax 0-1 Chelsea

18:07 , Karl Matchett

Indeed, that’s a comfortable onside call for James and the celebrations begin!

Ajax stunned, Chelsea surprised, James gets the reward for playing on and making the most of a double defensive deflection!

1-0 to the visitors.

20’ - Ajax 0-0 Chelsea

18:06 , Karl Matchett

James knocks the ball around the ‘keeper and tucks it away although everybody has stopped for an apparent offside.

We’re getting a look at the replay and...it doesn’t look offside at all. We’ll see momentarily but this could be a lead for the Blues...

16’ - Ajax 0-0 Chelsea

18:02 , Karl Matchett

Lily Yohannes goes in late with a slide tackle after a misplaced pass and that’s a booking - and a significant one. She’ll miss the second leg back in London, suspended.

Big chance for Lauren James just afterwards as Ajax fail to clear their lines and the ball is nodded back to her - but a swiping half-volley skims well away from goal.

12’ - Ajax 0-0 Chelsea

18:00 , Karl Matchett

Hoekstra winds through a couple of challenges, shifts the ball to her right foot and curls one on target - but it’s routine for Hampton to get down to and smother. A second Champions League start for the Blues for the goalkeeper tonight.

A clean sheet here would go a long way to seeing the Blues progress to the last four - the winners from this tie will face Brann or Barcelona in the semis.

8’ - Ajax 0-0 Chelsea

17:55 , Karl Matchett

So close! Yohannes does brilliantly to find space and tee up Leuchter - and her first-time shot beats Hampton and rebounds out off the post!

Woodwork for Ajax but no closer. Reiten attacks down the right up the other end of the pitch but her attempted cut-back is intercepted.

Openings at both ends in this early spell of the match.

4’ - Ajax 0-0 Chelsea

17:50 , Karl Matchett

A first corner in the first couple of minutes; it’s too long for a headed chance but Kaneryd keeps it alive with some smart footwork at the far post.

James is then played in down the left channel and her cross is eventually half-volley wide by Perisset.

Couple of half-decent openings for the visitors.

1’ - Ajax 0-0 Chelsea

17:48 , Karl Matchett

We are underway! Early mishap almost at the back but Chelsea clear their lines. Suzanne Bakker already out directing her team from the touchline.

Ajax vs Chelsea - LIVE

17:44 , Karl Matchett

Anthems done, teams out, handshakes done. We are ready to go in Amsterdam as Chelsea look to continue their path towards that elusive European trophy.

Ajax vs Chelsea - LIVE

17:40 , Karl Matchett

Just a few minutes to kick-off at the Johan Cruyff Arena.

Emma Hayes: ‘It wasn’t right’ to call player-to-player relationships ‘inappropriate’

17:34 , Karl Matchett

Chelsea manager Emma Hayes says she “didn’t think it was right to use the term inappropriate” when describing player-to-player relationships within the same squad, adding that her comments this week had been “blown up in an unnecessary way”.

On Thursday, Hayes said player-to-player relationships within the same dressing room can lead to challenges to managers. Hayes made the comments while responding to questions surrounding the topic of coach-to-player relationships, which has come into focus this week after Leicester manager Willie Kirk was suspended by the club amid allegations of a relationship with a player in the Leicester team.

During her answer, Hayes said: “Player-coach relationships - they’re inappropriate, player-to-player relationships are inappropriate.”

The Chelsea squad contains players who are in relationships with each other, including Jess Carter. The England and Chelsea defender is in a relationship with goalkeeper Ann-Katrin Berger.

Emma Hayes: ‘It wasn’t right’ to call player-to-player relationships ‘inappropriate’

Ajax vs Chelsea - LIVE

17:29 , Karl Matchett

Chelsea forward Erin Cuthbert still finds herself dreaming of a first Champions League trophy despite boss Emma Hayes’ firm reality-rooted approach to the competition.

The Blues, who face Ajax at Amsterdam’s Johan Cruyff Arena on Tuesday night in the first of their two-leg last-eight encounter, remain on course to become just the second English side to complete a quadruple – with Arsenal Women having done so in 2007 – when Hayes was a member of the Gunners’ coaching staff.

The European club title is the one accolade that has so far eluded Hayes, who after winning 15 trophies in charge of Chelsea will depart at the end of the season to take up her new role as head coach of the United States women’s national team.

Erin Cuthbert still dreaming of first Champions League trophy with Chelsea

Ajax vs Chelsea - LIVE

17:22 , Karl Matchett

Sherida Spitse isn’t in the lineup for Ajax tonight but the club captain said ahead of the game:

“Ajax also want to play football and that we are not scared. We are playing with - maybe you can say - with a little bit of attitude, because that is Ajax.”

Emma Hayes pointed out Spitse’s talents as an example of the threat Ajax pose.

“I know Spitse doesn’t play tomorrow but I’m a big fan of hers, I think she’s a marvellous football player. I think they are a club that have serious ambitions in Europe, they’ve demonstrated that so far. Because we’ve played them before we know how good they are so we certainly won’t be going into it with our eyes shut.”

Ajax vs Chelsea - LIVE

17:15 , Karl Matchett

Ajax got to this stage by finishing second in Group C, behind PSG only on head to head results.

They won three, drew one and lost two, which was enough to finish ahead of Bayern and Roma.

Chelsea were unbeaten with four wins from six, topping Group D ahead of Hacken, Paris FC and Real Madrid.

17:09 , Karl Matchett

Chelsea will continue their chase of the perfect send-off for Emma Hayes with a Women’s Champions League quarter-final against Ajax.

The last eight tie will be contested across two legs as the two sides look to advance to the last four.

Chelsea, whose manager Hayes will depart at the end of the season, impressed in the group stages as they seek a first continental crown.

Ajax, meanwhile, have been the tournament surprise package, emerging from a group that also included Bayern Munich, Paris Saint-Germain and Roma to become only the second Dutch team to make the quarter-finals in competition history.

Here’s everything you need to know.

Ajax vs Chelsea - LIVE

17:02 , Karl Matchett

Confirmed lineups:

Ajax - Van Eijk, Leuchter, Noordam, Grant, Keijzer, T Hoekstra, Yohannes, Van Gool, De Klonia, De Sanders, Kardinaal

Chelsea - Hampton, Perisset, Carter, Buchanan, Charles, Cuthbert, Leupolz, Nusken, Reiten, Kaneryd, James

16:57 , The Independent

Amsterdam is the next stop on the Emma Hayes’ farewell tour when Chelsea Women take on Ajax Women in the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final tie on Tuesday evening (5.45pm, TNT Sports 1).

The Blues have won every major domestic honour under Hayes’ tenure, but are still to win a European title, losing out to Barcelona in the 2021 final.

Ajax have proved to be no pushers in this campaign, coming home as runners-up on goal difference to Paris Saint-Germain in Group C.

Hayes and her team are odds-on, but it may not be straightforward for the Blues to take control of the tie. Here are our predictions and tips ahead of the match.

Ajax vs Chelsea - LIVE

16:51 , The Independent

Good evening

11:13 , Ben Fleming

Hello and welcome to The Independent’s live coverage of the Women’s Champions League quarter-final first leg between Ajax and Chelsea. Emma Hayes’ side were unbeaten in the group stage but face a potential banana skin in Ajax who became just the second Dutch team to make the quarter-finals in the competition’s history.

Stay tuned right here for all the build-up, team news and match action from Amsterdam.