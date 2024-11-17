Ajax unveil new badge for 2025/26 season – Classic crest returns permanently ahead of 125th anniversary

Ajax have officially announced the return of their classic crest, 34 years after switching to today’s design. The badge will officially return permanently as the club’s emblem starting from the 2025/26 season.

CEO Menno Geelen explained the return of the classic logo, via the club website: ‘Ajax will celebrate its 125th anniversary on March 18. The celebrations will include the announcement of the return of the classic logo. We know that the majority of our fans have cherished this wish for years, and we felt that our 125th anniversary was the perfect moment to give back the classic logo to our fans and ourselves.’

‘Furthermore, history has shown that we are at our best when we remain true to the Ajax DNA. That’s why we are doing everything within the club to uphold that DNA, from our football philosophy to our core values. Bringing back the classic logo symbolises this commitment and serves as both a tribute to our rich history and an inspiration for the future—a future that relies on everything we hold dear about our club.’

Ajax Amsterdam, je bent nog net als toen. pic.twitter.com/detN6KoSyk — AFC Ajax (@AFCAjax) November 17, 2024

The return of the classic badge will be celebrated at the Johan Cruyff Arena on Sunday, where Ajax Legends are taking on Real Madrid Legends. The club announced the news with a classy clip posted on social media.



GBeNeFN | Jonas Fielding