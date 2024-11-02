🇳🇱 Ajax rally past another giant as PSV's unbeaten run ends

There was another heavyweight clash in the Eredivisie after De Klassieker last week, and Ajax again came out on top, this time beating PSV Eindhoven 3-2 on Saturday.





Scorers: Klaassen 43', Fitz-Jim 66', Godts 74'; De Jong 18', Perisic 54'

As the top two sides in the table, this would always be a showdown in Amsterdam, marked by brilliant goals and fine margins.

Walking into a raucous atmosphere with their unbeaten run at stake, leaders PSV knew it would be crucial to strike first and did so under Luuk de Jong. The captain leapt highest and thumped a header into the top right corner, making it eight consecutive league games in which he has scored against Ajax.

Given shot attempts and possession were both in favour of the hosts, however, they eventually pulled level just before the break. Jorrel Hato sent in a curling cross, and a lunging Davy Klaassen scored a header of his own.

Things continued to be entertaining in the second half with goals at either end. Ivan Perisic first turned things 2-1 when he was allowed to crash the box and slam the ball home perfectly into the bottom corner.

However, resilience proved a theme again for Ajax. Kian Fitz-Jim scored his first Eredivisie goal after pouncing on an initially saved shot before substitute Mika Godts proved the hero.

Goalkeeper Walter Benitez made a rushed pass to Malik Tillman, who was caught out in his own box. Trying to prevent a mistake, the American attempted to pass the ball but found a lurking Godts who rifled home.

The result means Ajax handed PSV their first loss of the Eredivisie season, and the gap between the two is just five points.

📸 OLAF KRAAK - null