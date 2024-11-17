🎥 Ajax go old school for their new club crest design 🚨

Ajax have officially unveiled their new old logo for the 2025/26 season.

The Dutch giants are reverting to their classic badge for next term and will use it in perpetuity going forward.

Ajax Amsterdam, je bent nog net als toen. pic.twitter.com/detN6KoSyk — AFC Ajax (@AFCAjax) November 17, 2024

The Amsterdam outfit revealed on Sunday that they will use their old club crest for the first time in 34 years.

Ajax are currently third in the Eredivisie, seven points behind leaders PSV Eindhoven.