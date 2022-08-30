Ajax manager blasts Manchester United's 'crazy' £85.5m Antony move - AFP VIA GETTY IMAGE

Ajax coach Alfred Schreuder has questioned Manchester United’s decision to splash a “crazy” €100 million on Antony and hit out at the player’s conduct over the transfer.

United confirmed on Tuesday that they had agreed a deal with Ajax for Antony that will see the Brazil forward become the second most expensive signing in the club’s history.

Ajax will receive an initial £81.3m for Antony, with a further £4.2m payable in adds on taking the overall cost of the deal to an eye-watering £85.5m, a fee just short of United’s club record £89m outlay on Paul Pogba in 2016.

Antony will not be available to face Leicester on Thursday as his visa is not expected to be ratified in time but Erik ten Hag will hope international clearance comes in time for the 22-year-old to make his debut against Arsenal at Old Trafford on Sunday.

United had bids of €60m, €80 and €90m rejected by Antony before finally landing their man but Schreuder appeared to question whether the forward was worth such so much.

“Today, the amounts are crazy,” the Ajax coach told the Ziggo Sports programme. “Barcelona paid €115m for [Ousmane] Dembele, Manchester United also paid more than €100m for [Jadon] Sancho. Then you can pay that for him [Antony] too. Are the players worth it? No. But it will be paid.”

United are understood to have been impressed by the strength of Antony’s desire to join them. But Schreuder has criticised Antony’s behaviour after the player missed Ajax’s games against Sparta Rotterdam and Utrecht and trained alone amid the uncertainty over his future.

Antony (right) missed two Ajax games as he tried to force through a move - EPA-EFE/SHUTTERSTOCK

After Ajax rejected a €90m bid from United on Friday, Antony went public with his frustration over the situation in an interview in which he pleaded with the Dutch champions to let him leave. Schreuder described Antony’s conduct as “strange” and said he was “eventually spoken to about it”.

Asked if the player could be fined, Schreuder added: “Absolutely. I don't think it's good that it's possible within our club. If you're Ajax, it's just bad that this happens. I've talked about it with him. If you're disappointed for a day or two, I understand, but at some point you're a professional.

Story continues

“Then I said: 'I will continue with the guys who are there.' At a certain point you get angry about it, like… what are we doing? Looking at the total picture, that frustrates you as a trainer, but also how you stand in the world. Then I think, ‘You're just a player, you just have to do your thing’.”

United are now hoping to complete a loan deal with Newcastle for goalkeeper Martin Dubravka, who is due to undergo a medical on Tuesday.

Dubravka is expected to become Ten Hag's sixth and final summer signing after Antony, Tyrell Malacia, Lisandro Martinez, Christian Eriksen and Casemiro. United have spent a staggering £227m this summer under new manager Ten Hag as they bid to get back into the Champions League.