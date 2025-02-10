Ajax confirm worrying Wout Weghorst injury blow

Ajax are set to be without the services of striker Wout Weghorst until April through injury.

During his side's 2-0 win away to Fortuna Sittard on Sunday, which sent them joint top of the Eredivisie, the Netherlands international picked up a concerning knock to his right foot in the closing stages.

Having undergone tests on Monday morning, it has now been confirmed that he has suffered a broken toe which will sideline him for six weeks.

The former Manchester United man has scored seven goals for the Amsterdam outfit this season and provided both a goal and an assist in Sunday's game which has resulted in him being sidelined.

