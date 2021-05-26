AJAs Announces Atlantic Journalism Hall of Fame Inductees

HALIFAX, NS, May 26, 2021 /CNW/ - The Atlantic Journalism Awards is pleased to announce the induction of two Maritime journalists into the Atlantic Journalism Hall of Fame; Donna Allen, CBC PEI and Robert Jones, CBC, NB.

Donna Allen spent 36 of her 38 year journalism career at CBC PEI before retiring in 2021. She began her career at CBC as a traffic reporter in Halifax, before moving to PEI in 1985 and working as a radio writer-broadcaster. She was soon promoted to producer of the afternoon show, Mainstreet, then producer of the morning show, Island Morning, and for the past decade she has served as executive producer of News and Current Affairs for CBC PEI. Through her time at CBC she has demonstrated daily her commitment to quality journalism, to serving the community, and to supporting her colleagues.

Roberts Jones has been a journalist in New Brunswick for 33 years, most of that time as an investigative reporter with CBC News in Saint John. His reports on government, business, and the justice system have been recognized with multiple national and regional awards, including a dozen Atlantic Journalism Awards. Many of Jones' award winning stories have triggered official investigations or changes in government policy. In some cases they have also generated millions of dollars in benefits to consumers and taxpayers.

Atlantic Journalism Hall of Fame

Inductees into the Atlantic Journalism Hall of Fame are persons at any stage of a journalism career in Atlantic Canada or retired from journalism or posthumously or as a journalism educator and who generally are recognized as an exceptional professional in the field of journalism either in print, radio, television, and magazines or online or teaching. It would be a person who has spent most of their career in Atlantic Canada and created a body of work which is a standout. Journalism would be this person's chosen and full time occupation and their journalistic works would be exemplary.

Story continues

For details about these two Journalism Hall of Fame inductees go to www.AJAs.ca and click of the 2021 Hall of Fame button.

Our thanks to Cision for sponsoring this announcement.

SOURCE Atlantic Journalism Awards

Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/May2021/26/c6876.html