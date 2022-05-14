A'ja Wilson stuns fan into silence during touching pregame meetup

Chris Cwik
·1 min read

Las Vegas Aces forward A'ja Wilson gave a fan something she will never forget prior to Friday's game against the Atlanta Dream. Wilson stunned one of her biggest fans into silence during a pre-game meetup with the fan.

The moment was extremely touching.

The fan's mouth hangs wide open as she embraces Wilson. The fan kept that same look for roughly 10 seconds before talking to Wilson. At the end of the video, it sounds like Wilson is going to sign the fan's jersey.

There's some backstory here. It was the fan's first time seeing a WNBA game in person. She received the red Wilson jersey the day before the game. The news brought her to tears.

Somehow, that video reached either the Aces or Wilson. One of those parties decided Wilson should meet with the fan before Friday's game. Whoever made that call clearly made the right decision.

The Aces went on to win Friday's contest 96-73. Wilson scored a team-high 15 points in the win. She also added 7 rebounds.

All in all, that's not a bad way to experience your first in-person WNBA game.

A&#39;ja Wilson with the Aces.
A'ja Wilson met with a fan before Friday's game. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)
