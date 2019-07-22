A'ja Wilson injury update: Aces WNBA All-Star (ankle) sidelined 'weeks'

The Las Vegas Aces have lost WNBA All-Star forward A'ja Wilson to an ankle sprain and she likely will be our for "weeks" as she recovers, Aces coach Bill Laimbeer told reporters Sunday (via the Las Vegas Review-Journal).

Laimbeer didn't elaborate further on a timeline and added that he’ll consider adding another player in free agency to fill the void in Wilson's absence. Free agents can sign for the remainder of the season beginning Aug. 5.

Wilson, on the sideline of Sunday's victory over the Minnesota Lynx in a walking boot and using crutches, appeared in good spirits.

Wilson left Friday's road loss to the Seattle Storm in the third quarter with a sprained left ankle after she collided with one of her teammates.

The 22-year-old No. 1 pick in the 2018 draft was averaging 15.8 points and 6.6 assists per game before going down with the injury.

The Aces (12-6) are in first place in the Western Conference, a game ahead of the second-place Storm (12-8). The teams meet again Tuesday in Las Vegas.