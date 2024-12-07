A'ja Wilson, Aces share emotions on the Valkyries picking Kate Martin in the WNBA expansion draft

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - MAY 21: A'ja Wilson #22 of the Las Vegas Aces talks to teammate Kate Martin #20 after Martin was called for a foul against the Phoenix Mercury in the first quarter of their game at Michelob ULTRA Arena on May 21, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Mercury defeated the Aces 98-88. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

In an expansion draft, teams can only protect so many players and can only control so much.

And the Las Vegas Aces had a lot of really good players to protect from being selected by the Golden State Valkyries as they prepare to enter the WNBA next season, from A’ja Wilson to Kelsey Plum to Alysha Clark.

One player that was left unprotected by the Aces was Kate Martin. And the Valkyries swooped in and made the former Iowa Hawkeye one of their selections.

Now, Martin – who famously didn’t expect to be selected in last spring’s draft before the Aces grabbed her in the second round, and just showed up to support Iowa teammate Caitlin Clark – is poised to be one of the faces of the Valkyries. Simply put, Martin’s WNBA journey so far has been a wild ride.

With that, her former Las Vegas Aces teammates – including Wilson – had a lot of mixed emotions about seeing Martin join another team. There was happiness, sadness, a lot of bittersweetness, and of course, jokes.

x.com

I told Kate not to join the show and here she go🤦🏾‍♀️ — Sydney Colson (@SydJColson) December 6, 2024

Damn Money🥲 — Alysha Clark (@Alysha_Clark) December 6, 2024

Tweets by SydJColson

Money Martin — Chelsea Gray (@cgray209) December 7, 2024

By the standard of most second-round draft picks, Martin had a pretty solid rookie season. She played in 34 games, started two, and averaged 2.6 points, 1.6 rebounds and 0.9 assists per game in just an average of 11.5 minutes of action. When given extended minutes, she often shined, like when she had 12 points and seven rebounds in a win over Clark and the Fever, or when she had seven points, six rebounds and four assists in a September victory over the Dallas Wings. Along the way, she formed a bond with Wilson, one that including a pregame handshake inspired by "Finding Nemo."

Martin could play a key role for the Valkyries in their inaugural WNBA campaign.

This article originally appeared on For The Win: A'ja Wilson, Aces share emotions on the Valkyries picking Kate Martin in the WNBA expansion draft