I'm A Celebrity: AJ Pritchard accuses Jordan North of urinating on toilet floor
AJ Pritchard has divided opinion among viewers after revealing he secretly staked out the I’m A Celebrity toilet to see who was leaving it in a bit of a mess.
The dancer’s sneaky move came out during a chat about the state of the loo.
The contestants were saying the privy was in a bad way and smelled terrible because the floor was covered in urine.
Vernon Kay said he’d noticed that someone had poor aim and the general consensus was that it was Jordan North.
Victoria Derbyshire told Pritchard he shouldn’t point the finger at the radio DJ without any evidence.
But Pritchard revealed he had set up a “p*** cam” ” to try and find the culprit.
“Yesterday, me, Shane (Richie) and Mo (Farah) waited around to see after everyone went into the toilet and checked,” he said.
“It really annoyed me because every guy was saying it wasn’t them.”
Definitely not helping to clear his name, North then offered to clean the loo and made a big show of heading in there with a mop and bucket.
However, he did make it clear that he thought one of the other men was responsible for the wet floor.
Viewers had mixed feelings about what Pritchard did, with some saying it wasn’t very nice of him to set up his sting operation.
“AJ really organised a whole toilet stakeout huh...” one person posted on Twitter.
“It takes a special kind of person to monitor people’s toilet habits #AJ. I’m sorry but #AJ is such a trouble causer!” said another.
One fan said: “Someone waiting to go in a toilet after me, to investigate, is like my worst nightmare. Sends my anxiety soaring!”
However, others pointed out that there is nothing wrong with the star liking things to be clean.
“Don’t get why people think AJ is annoying for wanting the things he eats out of clean and there not to be p*** on the floor in the toilet?” tweeted one person. “Like why are people getting their back up and him wanting to maintain some hygiene?”
Another said: “Weird ppl are disliking AJ not wanting p*** everywhere in the toilet. If someone was p****** over the bathroom you had to use you wouldn’t like it. He said it was Shane and Mo with him investigating too.”
I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! continues tomorrow on ITV.
