Who Is AJ McLean's Estranged Wife? All About Rochelle DeAnna McLean

Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic AJ McLean and Rochelle Deanna McLean attend the premiere of Syfy's 'Dead 7' on April 1, 2016 in Los Angeles, California

AJ McClean and Rochelle Deanna McLean (née Karidis) are going their separate ways.

After the Backstreet Boys singer and former makeup artist announced they had “temporarily” separated in March 2023, “with the hope of building a stronger future," they revealed their decision to “officially end their marriage” in January 2024 after 12 years together.

AJ and Rochelle shared the personal news on their respective Instagram accounts. Their joint statement read, “As you all know we have been separated for over a year now. While we have hoped for reconciliation we have decided to officially end our marriage. It is with deep love and respect that we have made this decision."

They continued, “Our focus now is moving forward in the healthiest way possible with friendship and co-parenting our girls at the forefront of this next chapter. We appreciate your kindness, respect, and privacy at this time."

The couple first met in 2008 when she was a waitress at a Los Angeles restaurant. According to AJ, who was born Alexander James McLean, Rochelle didn’t know who he was, and they began dating the following year. Fast forward to January 2010, he proposed after a solo performance in Las Vegas, and they wed in December 2011.

Today, AJ and Rochelle are parents to their daughters, Elliott and Lyric, whom they proudly post about often on Instagram.

So who is AJ McLean's estranged wife? Here’s everything to know about Rochelle DeAnna McLean and her relationship with the singer.

She was a makeup artist and hairstylist

Christopher Polk/WireImage AJ McLean and Rochelle DeAnna McLean attend an event on May 1, 2010 in Los Angeles, California

Rochelle was a professional makeup artist and hairstylist. In May 2022, she shared on X (formerly known as Twitter) that she “went to two trade schools and now carry my trades with me for the rest of my life. Best decision I ever made for myself.”

She has shared multiple photos of herself at work on Instagram, including tutorials on makeup looks, like how to contour, and behind the scenes of projects.

They met in 2008

Gregg DeGuire/WireImage A.J. McLean and Rochelle Deanna McLean arrive at Point Foundation's Annual "Voices On Point" Fundraising Gala on September 13, 2014 in Century City, California

AJ and Rochelle first crossed paths in 2008 when she was working as a waitress at a restaurant in L.A. However, they didn’t become romantically involved immediately and went on their first date a year later.

"She claims she didn't know who I was," McLean told PEOPLE in 2020. "I'm like, 'Are you living under a rock?' "

In March 2021, Rochelle shared a throwback photo of them on Instagram, in which they walked side-by-side.

“12 years ago we went on our first date. This is not a photo of that night. But this is my first encounter with paparazzi shortly there after haha 😆,” she captioned it. "All I can say is love hard, follow your heart and fight for what you believe in 🖤.”

They married in 2011

Allen Berezovsky/Getty AJ McLean and Rochelle DeAnna McLean attend the premiere of "Backstreet Boys: Show 'Em What You're Made Of" on January 29, 2015 in Hollywood, California

AJ and Rochelle wed on Dec. 17, 2011, in a gothic-themed ceremony at the Beverly Hills Hotel. They exchanged vows under a gazebo decorated with white hydrangeas as family and friends looked on.

The pair got engaged the previous year when the singer proposed on his 32nd birthday after performing a solo concert in Las Vegas, per E! News.

Ahead of their nuptials, AJ told PEOPLE he was a “groomzilla” while involved in the wedding planning. “I’m hands-on,” he said.

AJ and Rochelle share two children

John Salangsang/Shutterstock AJ McLean and Rochelle DeAnna McLean with their kids, Elliot McLean, and Lyric McLean at the 'Trolls: Band Together' Special Screening on November 15, 2023 in Los Angeles, California

The couple have two daughters: Elliott, born in 2012, and Lyric, born in 2017.

Elliott was named Ava at birth and changed her name in 2021. The following year, Rochelle opened up about her daughter's decision.

"For those asking ... not that it's anyone's business but Elliott's name change is not a gender thing," she wrote on Instagram. "She wanted something unique that no one else had (There are so many Ava's). I didn't really see the harm in respecting her desire to be unique."

When it comes to their interests, Elliott and Lyric are dancers, and Rochelle enjoys sharing photos from their dance competitions and recitals on social media.

AJ also spends time with his kids and posts about their adventures, including a "daddy daughters dance." In a since-deleted Instagram, he wrote, "These are the memories I never want forget and moments I don't want to miss."

On the parenting front, he told Entertainment Tonight in 2019, “Becoming a father changes everything. For some people, they go the other way -- grow up first, then have kids. But I dove in head-first and I love being a dad.”

They announced their separation in March 2023 before officially ending their marriage in January

Gregg DeGuire/WireImage AJ McLean and Rochelle DeAnna McLean arrive at The Grammy Awards: Friends 'N' Family party on February 8, 2013 in Hollywood, California

Shortly after their 11th wedding anniversary, in March 2023, the pair shared that they had separated and were living apart.

"Marriage is hard, but worth it," they said in a joint statement. "We have mutually decided to separate temporarily to work on ourselves, and on our marriage with the hope of building a stronger future."

In April of that same year, a source told PEOPLE, "She initiated the split. There were some trust issues. Close friends don't see them getting back together, though AJ really thinks they will."

AJ shared an update on their relationship during an interview on Cheryl Burke's Sex, Lies, and Spray Tans podcast in that November. He revealed they were taking time apart to work on themselves individually.

“We still live separately, but we are in couple’s therapy, we are in individual therapy,” he said. "We talk every day, we are spending more time together. We just have to rebuild something that was never there from the beginning."

On New Year's Day 2024, the couple announced their decision to "officially" end their marriage.

She continues to support his singing career

Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic AJ McLean and Rochelle DeAnna McLean attend the premiere of the "Backstreet Boys Show 'Em What You're Made Of" on January 29, 2015 in Hollywood, California

Rochelle has supported AJ’s career with the Backstreet Boys and played a role in the band's exciting plans for 2025.

“I can't say what, but I wish I could take full credit for it. It was actually my wife's idea and I've been planting the seed with my boys for seven years and they finally agreed," he told PEOPLE in 2023.

"So 2025 is going to be huge for Backstreet Boys. Very big," AJ added.

She’s appeared in his music videos

Gregg DeGuire/WireImage AJ McLean and Rochelle DeAnna McLean arrive at "The Amazing Spiderman" Los Angeles Premiere on June 28, 2012 in Westwood, California

Rochelle starred in the music video for AJ’s solo song "Boy and a Man" in 2019, in which the two re-married. Earlier that same year, she also appeared in the Backstreet Boys' visual for "No Place."

AJ told ET, “She’s not thrilled about being on film, but she’s a trouper and she’s doing it for me,” he said. “I love her. She’s calling herself my personal video vixen.”

She's a Swiftie

Eric Charbonneau/Shutterstock AJ McLean and Rochelle DeAnna McLean at the 'Fifty Shades of Black' film premiere on January 26, 2016 in Los Angeles, California

Rochelle is a fan of Taylor Swift, often posting about the singer and her work, including when she released her album Reputation in 2017.

"[Elliott], Lyric and myself can’t get enough. The soundtrack of our day today. We are so obsessed," she wrote on Instagram.

Rochelle also revealed that she and Elliott attended the Reputation Tour and shared a picture of her daughter posing next to Swift. “Take us back @taylorswift 🖤,” she captioned it.

