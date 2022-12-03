AJ Bell Full Year 2022 Earnings: Beats Expectations

AJ Bell (LON:AJB) Full Year 2022 Results

Key Financial Results

  • Revenue: UK£163.1m (up 12% from FY 2021).

  • Net income: UK£46.7m (up 6.7% from FY 2021).

  • Profit margin: 29% (down from 30% in FY 2021). The decrease in margin was driven by higher expenses.

  • EPS: UK£0.11 (up from UK£0.11 in FY 2021).

All figures shown in the chart above are for the trailing 12 month (TTM) period

AJ Bell Revenues and Earnings Beat Expectations

Revenue exceeded analyst estimates by 1.8%. Earnings per share (EPS) also surpassed analyst estimates by 2.8%.

Looking ahead, revenue is forecast to grow 12% p.a. on average during the next 3 years, compared to a 6.8% growth forecast for the Capital Markets industry in the United Kingdom.

Performance of the British Capital Markets industry.

The company's shares are up 7.8% from a week ago.

Balance Sheet Analysis

Just as investors must consider earnings, it is also important to take into account the strength of a company's balance sheet. We have a graphic representation of AJ Bell's balance sheet and an in-depth analysis of the company's financial position.

