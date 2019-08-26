AJ Allmendinger places 24th at Road America

AJ Allmendinger placed 24th in the CTECH Manufacturing 180 at Road America on Saturday.

Christopher Bell took the checkered flag in the race, with Austin Cindric finishing second, and Tyler Reddick placing third. Noah Gragson brought home fourth place, followed by Kaz Grala to round out the top five.

Allmendinger won Stage 1, with Chase Briscoe taking Stage 2.

Allmendinger earned 23 points over the weekend, increasing his total to 65 on the year. He ranks No. 40 in the NASCAR Xfinity Series overall points standings.

The fifth-year driver did not pick up any playoff points this week and still is in search of his first playoff points of the season. Allmendinger qualified in the pole position at 109.792 mph.

The Los Gatos, California product has collected two career victories, four top-five finishes and has placed in the top 10 in four races.

There were 38 cars in the field and the race endured four cautions and eight caution laps. Prior to the checkered flag there were eight lead changes.

With Bell driving his Supra to victory for Joe Gibbs, Toyota added 40 points to its season totals. Overall, Toyota ranks No. 1 with 825 points, followed by Chevrolet in the No. 2 spot with 823. Ford sits at No. 3 with 816 points on the season.

