AIXTRON's (ETR:AIXA) Returns On Capital Are Heading Higher

To find a multi-bagger stock, what are the underlying trends we should look for in a business? Amongst other things, we'll want to see two things; firstly, a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an expansion in the company's amount of capital employed. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives that it can continue to reinvest in, which is a trait of a compounding machine. So when we looked at AIXTRON (ETR:AIXA) and its trend of ROCE, we really liked what we saw.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. The formula for this calculation on AIXTRON is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.18 = €109m ÷ (€816m - €192m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2022).

Thus, AIXTRON has an ROCE of 18%. In absolute terms, that's a pretty normal return, and it's somewhat close to the Semiconductor industry average of 15%.

In the above chart we have measured AIXTRON's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for AIXTRON.

So How Is AIXTRON's ROCE Trending?

The trends we've noticed at AIXTRON are quite reassuring. Over the last five years, returns on capital employed have risen substantially to 18%. The amount of capital employed has increased too, by 81%. This can indicate that there's plenty of opportunities to invest capital internally and at ever higher rates, a combination that's common among multi-baggers.

What We Can Learn From AIXTRON's ROCE

A company that is growing its returns on capital and can consistently reinvest in itself is a highly sought after trait, and that's what AIXTRON has. Since the stock has returned a staggering 113% to shareholders over the last five years, it looks like investors are recognizing these changes. Therefore, we think it would be worth your time to check if these trends are going to continue.

On a final note, we've found 1 warning sign for AIXTRON that we think you should be aware of.

