AITX's Subsidiary Robotic Assistance Devices Receives 8-Unit ROSA Order

4 min read
Illustration of 8 RAD ROSA 3.0 security robots in simulated autonomous response mode. RAD has received an order for 8 ROSA devices from one of its dealers to be deployed at a single gated community in California.
Detroit, Michigan, July 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions, Inc., (OTCPK:AITX), today announced that its wholly owned subsidiary Robotic Assistance Devices, Inc. (RAD) has received an order for 8 ROSA security robots from one of its dealer channel partners.

The 8 ROSAs will be deployed at a new end-user, a gated community in California. RAD’s ROSA has been well received by for its autonomous ability to detect and deter instances of trespassing and other property intrusions without the need for manned guarding assistance.

“This dealer has provided RAD nothing but multiple-unit orders,” said Mark Folmer, President of RAD. “This order is the size we’ve come to expect when ROSA is to be deployed securing a large community or property. We see opportunities like this throughout our sales pipeline. At this pace, RAD is on track for logging its best sales intake quarter in history.”

RAD’s parent company AITX has filed for uplisting to the OTCQB. Future announcements will be made regarding the status of the OTCQB application.

ROSA is a multiple award-winning, compact, self-contained, portable, security and communication solution that can be deployed in about 15 minutes. Like other RAD solutions, it only requires power as it includes all necessary communications hardware. ROSA’s AI-driven security analytics include human and vehicle detection, license plate recognition, responsive digital signage and audio messaging, and complete integration with RAD’s software suite notification and autonomous response library. Two-way communication is optimized for cellular, including live video from ROSA’s dual high-resolution, full-color, always-on cameras. RAD has published two Case Studies detailing how ROSA has helped eliminate instances of theft, trespassing and loitering at car rental locations and construction sites across the country.

Robotic Assistance Devices (RAD) is a high-tech start-up that delivers robotics and artificial intelligence-based solutions that empower organizations to gain new insight, solve complex security challenges, and fuel new business ideas at reduced costs. RAD developed its advanced security robot technology from the ground up including circuit board design, and base code development. This allows RAD to have complete control over all design elements, performance, quality, and the user’s experience of all security robots whether SCOT, ROSA, Wally, Wally HSO, AVA, ROAMEO, CASSIE, or RAD Light My Way. Read about how RAD is reinventing the security services industry by downloading the Autonomous Remote Services Industry Manifesto, and request a copy of the recently published ‘Navigating the New Economy: Jobs & Automation, Challenges & Opportunities’.

CAUTIONARY DISCLOSURE ABOUT FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
This release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended and such forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements in this news release other than statements of historical fact are "forward-looking statements" that are based on current expectations and assumptions. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the statements, including, but not limited to, the following: the ability of Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions to provide for its obligations, to provide working capital needs from operating revenues, to obtain additional financing needed for any future acquisitions, to meet competitive challenges and technological changes, to meet business and financial goals including projections and forecasts, and other risks. Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions undertakes no duty to update any forward-looking statement(s) and/or to confirm the statement(s) to actual results or changes in Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions expectations.

About Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions (AITX)
AITX is an innovator in the delivery of artificial intelligence-based solutions that empower organizations to gain new insight, solve complex challenges and fuel new business ideas. Through its next-generation robotic product offerings, AITX’s RAD, RAD-M and RAD-G companies help organizations streamline operations, increase ROI, and strengthen business. AITX technology improves the simplicity and economics of patrolling and guard services and allows experienced personnel to focus on more strategic tasks. Customers augment the capabilities of existing staffs and gain higher levels of situational awareness, all at drastically reduced cost. AITX solutions are well suited for use in multiple industries such as enterprises, government, transportation, critical infrastructure, education, and healthcare. To learn more, visit www.aitx.ai, stevereinharz.com, www.radsecurity.com and www.radlightmyway.com, or follow Steve Reinharz on Twitter @SteveReinharz.

Steve Reinharz
949-636-7060
@SteveReinharz

