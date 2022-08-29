AITX's Subsidiary Robotic Assistance Devices Introduces RIO, a Portable Solar-Powered Security Solution

Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions, Inc.

Detroit, Michigan, Aug. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions, Inc., (OTCPK:AITX), today announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, Robotic Assistance Devices, Inc. (RAD) has introduced RIO™, a portable, solar-powered security solution. RIO is the Company’s first product announced for a wider market sector, positioning RAD solutions outside of the traditional manned-guarding security industry.

RIO ( R OSA I ndependent O bservatory) continues the productization of RAD’s best-selling, multiple award-winning security robot known as ROSA. RIO consists of a single ROSA 3.1 unit mounted atop a solar-powered portable trailer, with the option of adding a second ROSA unit.

The Company has been conducting a pre-order program for RIO through its dealer channel and to select end-users. This pre-order program will run through mid-September and RAD expects to report pre-order activity in the coming weeks.

“RIO is possibly our most exciting product announcement to date,” said Steve Reinharz, CEO of AITX and RAD. “Over the years, and at the cost of millions of dollars in R&D and engineering, RAD has developed a wealth of proprietary technology. That RAD technology is now being directed into new markets, which until today have been settling for legacy solutions from a multitude of suppliers, who’ve pieced together commodity components, delivering poor performance and even weaker returns on investment. RIO is poised to be a game-changer at big-box retailers, construction sites, hospital campuses, entertainment venues and so many more vertical markets,” Reinharz added.

RIO has been designed with portability and round-the-clock performance in mind. At its base stands a ruggedized portable trailer positioning the unit’s two solar panels and housing the device’s high-performance batteries and control systems. RIO’s retractable mast extends nearly 20’ where a single ROSA is mounted providing an ideally positioned 180° field of view. To achieve a 360° field of view, a ROSA-Expander unit is also available.

“The RAD dealer channel is excited about RIO,” said Mark Folmer, President at RAD. “RIO gives RAD dealers a lower-cost, higher-margin, higher-volume solution to offer their clients. We privately introduced RIO to our network of dealers and have received overwhelming interest, plus we’re actively booking pre-orders. We expect the security industry’s response to be even greater when we officially present RIO at GSX in two weeks.” RAD will be exhibiting in booth #1650 at GSX in Atlanta at the Georgia World Congress Center, September 12th through 14th.

“If RIO captures just a modest market share of the existing and large solar-powered security trailer business, it could swiftly propel RAD’s recurring monthly revenue numbers to yet another new orbit. RIO is the solution that can get us there,” Reinharz concluded.

RAD offers several RIO monitoring options, including the monitoring services provided by RAD dealers, third-party remote monitoring service providers, as well as RAD’s exclusive RADSoC™ cloud-based application, with desktop and mobile monitoring options. RIO, like all other RAD security robot solutions is cellular optimized for robust, near Wi-Fi quality connectivity, with cellular service included with the device’s subscription service.

Pricing has not been announced, for more information on RIO contact RAD at 877-787-6268 or visit radsecurity.com/rio

RAD’s parent company AITX has filed for uplisting to the OTCQB. Future announcements will be made regarding the status of the OTCQB application.

ROSA is a multiple award-winning, compact, self-contained, portable, security and communication solution that can be deployed in about 15 minutes. Like other RAD solutions, it includes all necessary communications hardware. ROSA’s AI-driven security analytics include human, firearm, vehicle detection, license plate recognition, responsive digital signage and audio messaging, and complete integration with RAD’s software suite notification and autonomous response library. Two-way communication is optimized for cellular, including live video from ROSA’s dual high-resolution, full-color, always-on cameras. RAD has published two Case Studies detailing how ROSA has helped eliminate instances of theft, trespassing and loitering at car rental locations and construction sites across the country.

Robotic Assistance Devices (RAD) is a high-tech start-up that delivers robotics and artificial intelligence-based solutions that empower organizations to gain new insight, solve complex security challenges, and fuel new business ideas at reduced costs. RAD developed its advanced security robot technology from the ground up including circuit board design, and base code development. This allows RAD to have complete control over all design elements, performance, quality, and the user’s experience of all security robots whether SCOT™, ROSA™, Wally™, Wally HSO™, AVA™, ROAMEO™, CASSIE™, RIO™, or RAD Light My Way™. Read about how RAD is reinventing the security services industry by downloading the Autonomous Remote Services Industry Manifesto, and request a copy of the recently published ‘Navigating the New Economy: Jobs & Automation, Challenges & Opportunities’.

About Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions (AITX)

AITX is an innovator in the delivery of artificial intelligence-based solutions that empower organizations to gain new insight, solve complex challenges and fuel new business ideas. Through its next-generation robotic product offerings, AITX’s RAD, RAD-M and RAD-G companies help organizations streamline operations, increase ROI, and strengthen business. AITX technology improves the simplicity and economics of patrolling and guard services and allows experienced personnel to focus on more strategic tasks. Customers augment the capabilities of existing staffs and gain higher levels of situational awareness, all at drastically reduced cost. AITX solutions are well suited for use in multiple industries such as enterprises, government, transportation, critical infrastructure, education, and healthcare. To learn more, visit www.aitx.ai, stevereinharz.com, www.radsecurity.com and www.radlightmyway.com, or follow Steve Reinharz on Twitter @SteveReinharz .

