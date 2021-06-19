Aishwarya, Salman Commemorate 22 Years of 'Hum Dil de Chuke Sanam'

'Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam,' the classic drama and romance movie by Sanjay Leela Bhansali starring Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Salman Khan, and Ajay Devgn completed 22 years of its release yesterday.

First released in 1999, years later, the film is still a landmark on love and sacrifice and has since garnered the affection of its viewers. Audiences have adored the on-screen chemistry shared by Aishwarya, Salman, and Ajay, and the story of heartbreak that follows afterwards.

To commemorate 22 years of the film, the star cast took to their respective social media handles and shared pictures of their time on set, with the director Sanjay Leela Bhansali, and talked about their experience shooting the film.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, who played the role of Nandini, wrote on Instagram, "✨❤️22 years of “HUM DIL DE CHUKE SANAM”I am reminded, by such an outpouring of love… but my dearest Sanjay… This one is evergreen… Forever… THANK YOU… and to ALL our audience world over… and my everLOVING family of well-wishers… THANK YOU FOR ALL YOUR LOVE…ALWAYS❤️Much LOVE too ✨"

Salman Khan, who played the role of the goofy music lover and student Sameer, wrote, "Baees saal ho Gaye #HumDilDeChukeSanam ko….. @ajaydevgn #SanjayLeelaBhansali @bhansaliproductions"

Ajay Devgn, who played the role of Vanraj, Aishwarya's husband, also wrote, "22 years of Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam; Salman, Sanjay, Ash & I knew we were making a super-sensitive film. Didn’t think though that it would create history. Humbled"

