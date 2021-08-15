Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Aaradhya, Abhishek Bachchan Perform At The Wedding Function Of Their Actress' Cousin (Watch Video)

Team Latestly
·1 min read

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan along with Abhishek and Aaradhya attended the wedding ceremony of her cousin recently. A montage video of the same is out now and we just loved watching the three of them groove on stage. It obviously was just a glimpse of it but we could tell that the three of them were dancing on "Desi girl" from Dostana.

Take a look at the Queen in red and the little princess in white

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Monks In Happiness (@monksinhappiness)

Also Read | Half-Yearly Roundup 2021: From Salman Khan’s Radhe to Janhvi Kapoor’s Roohi, 7 Bollywood Biggies That Left Us Disappointed This Year (LatestLY Exclusive)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories