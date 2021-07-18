Aishihik Road in Yukon closed because of wildfire

Fire crews block Aishihik Road east of Haines Junction, Yukon, on Saturday. Wildland Fire Management says the road will be closed until at least Monday because of a wildfire. (Wally Bootsma - image credit)

Aishihik Road east of Haines Junction, Yukon, is closed until at least Monday afternoon because of a 24-hectare wildfire burning in the area, according to the territory's Wildland Fire Management.

The fire, named HJ-002, began burning on the west side of the road Saturday at the 45-kilometre mark, the department said in an emailed statement.

The fire has not crossed the road, but it is closed to traffic starting at the junction with the Alaska highway, it said. The Aishihik Lake Campground is also closed until further notice.

"Crews are at work to hold the fire on its north and south flanks, and at its east flank along Aishihik Road," the statement read. "There has been no damage reported to nearby buildings or infrastructure."

A helicopter and an air tanker have been called in to help with containment, because the department said it expects stronger winds Sunday evening and Monday.

Three more crews are expected to arrive Monday, it said, and the road is passable for those who need to get out of the area.

HJ-002 started the day after fire crews and community members responded to a wildfire near Aishihik Road, south of the Alaska Highway, on Friday evening.

There have been 54 wildfires in the territory so far this year, which have burned through 55,862 hectares of land, according to the Yukon government.