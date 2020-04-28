Watch Aisha Tyler and pro gaming collective FaZe Clan play from the their homes in Verizon's weekly series 'Pay It Forward Live'

It’s game on for Aisha Tyler. The host of Whose Line Is It Anyway? will team up with pros Teeqo, Adapt and Jarvisto from the superstar gaming collective FaZe Clan to play from their homes on Tuesday, April 28 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT for the latest installment of Verizon’s twice-weekly Pay It Forward Live streaming series to support small businesses affected by COVID-19. The event will be archived and available on demand here for one week.

In addition to a TV résumé that also includes Talk Soup, Friends, C.S.I. and The Talk, Tyler is a huge video game fan, having voiced characters in Halo: Reach and Gears of War 3.

“It’s so important that we continue to focus on the most vulnerable among us as we all stay #SaferAtHome,” says Tyler. “We can get through this together, support the small businesses that are the backbone of our communities, and have fun doing it. These are unprecedented times, and I’m glad that Verizon is taking the lead in helping to keep us all connected.”

Over the course of Pay It Forward Live, viewers are encouraged to tag their favorite local businesses and do what they can to support them — shop online, make a purchase in advance for when the crisis is over and the businesses reopen, or order a meal. Verizon will also donate $10 to support small businesses, up to $2.5 million, each time the hashtag #PayItForwardLive is used.

To find out more about what Verizon is doing to help customers and small businesses, visit verizon.com/about/news/our-response-coronavirus.

Verizon is the parent company of Yahoo.

