Airtel and Vodafone Idea Lose Over 9 Million Subscribers; Jio Adds 1.57 Million Customers in April

Mobile operators Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea lost 5.26 million and 4.51 million subscribers respectively in April, while Reliance Jio added 1.57 million users during the same period, according to latest Trai data. The subscriber base of Reliance Jio swelled to 389 million in April. Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea Ltd (VIL) continued to see subscriber churn in April, when the nationwide lockdown to contain the spread of coronavirus pandemic was in force. During that month, Bharti Airtel lost 5.2 million subscribers while VIL lost 4.5 million users. The wireless customer base of Bharti Airtel reduced to 322.5 million, and that of Vodafone Idea to 314.6 million in April. During the same period, Reliance Jio gained 1.57 million users. "Total wireless subscribers (2G, 3G & 4G) decreased from 1,157.75 million at the end of March 20 to 1,149.52 million at the end of April 20, thereby registering a monthly decline rate of 0.71 per cent," Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) said in a statement.

