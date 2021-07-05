Airtel Launches All-In-One Black Plan: Here's All You Need to Know About It

Telecom company Bharti Airtel on Friday, 2 July, introduced a new all-in one Airtel Black plan for its customers. The plan allows the customers to integrate their postpaid mobile service, direct-to-home (DTH), and fiber service under one bill.

According to the company, the new plan will allow its customers to bundle two or more of Airtel services (Fiber, DTH, Mobile) together to become Airtel Black. The customers will no longer have to pay different bills for different Airtel services.

"It entitles the customer for one single bill, one Customer Care number with a dedicated team of relationship managers, and priority resolution of faults and issues," read the official official website.

However, the Airtel Black plan is not available for prepaid connections.

Airtel Black Plan: Details

The company is offering four fixed plans under the Airtel Black scheme. Services for the same will be available at a starting price of Rs 998 (excluding GST) per month. Other than that, the customers can also create their own black plan.

Tariffs (Excluding GST)

Rs 998/month: 2 mobile connections, and 1 DTH connection

Rs 1,349/month: 3 mobile connections, and 1 DTH connection

Rs 1,598/month: 2 mobile connections, and 1 fiber connection

Rs 2,099/month: 3 mobile connections, 1 fiber connection, and 1 DTH connection

Shashwat Sharma, Director – Marketing and Communications, Bharti Airtel said that Airtel Black is a new step towards solving our customer problems. "As an integrated operator, Airtel is uniquely positioned to deliver an exceptional experience on all home services –Fiber, DTH and Mobile, to our customers. And Airtel Black is focused on doing just that,” he added.

How to Apply for Airtel Black Plan

Customers can subscribe to Airtel Black plan through Airtel Thank app by choosing a fixed plan or by bundling two or more services.

They can also visit to their nearest Airtel store for the same, or give a missed call on 8826655555.

. Read more on Tech News by The Quint.'Sulli Deals': How Photos of Muslim Women Were Misused On a GitHub AppFormer President Pranab Mukherjee's Son Abhijit Joins TMC . Read more on Tech News by The Quint.