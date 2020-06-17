What Can We Make Of Airtel Africa Plc’s (LON:AAF) High Return On Capital?

Today we are going to look at Airtel Africa Plc (LON:AAF) to see whether it might be an attractive investment prospect. Specifically, we'll consider its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), since that will give us an insight into how efficiently the business can generate profits from the capital it requires.

First of all, we'll work out how to calculate ROCE. Second, we'll look at its ROCE compared to similar companies. And finally, we'll look at how its current liabilities are impacting its ROCE.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. All else being equal, a better business will have a higher ROCE. In brief, it is a useful tool, but it is not without drawbacks. Author Edwin Whiting says to be careful when comparing the ROCE of different businesses, since 'No two businesses are exactly alike.

So, How Do We Calculate ROCE?

Analysts use this formula to calculate return on capital employed:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

Or for Airtel Africa:

0.13 = US$899m ÷ (US$9.3b - US$2.5b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2020.)

Therefore, Airtel Africa has an ROCE of 13%.

Is Airtel Africa's ROCE Good?

ROCE can be useful when making comparisons, such as between similar companies. Using our data, we find that Airtel Africa's ROCE is meaningfully better than the 9.5% average in the Wireless Telecom industry. I think that's good to see, since it implies the company is better than other companies at making the most of its capital. Separate from Airtel Africa's performance relative to its industry, its ROCE in absolute terms looks satisfactory, and it may be worth researching in more depth.

We can see that, Airtel Africa currently has an ROCE of 13% compared to its ROCE 3 years ago, which was 3.3%. This makes us think about whether the company has been reinvesting shrewdly. You can see in the image below how Airtel Africa's ROCE compares to its industry. Click to see more on past growth.

LSE:AAF Past Revenue and Net Income June 17th 2020

When considering ROCE, bear in mind that it reflects the past and does not necessarily predict the future. ROCE can be misleading for companies in cyclical industries, with returns looking impressive during the boom times, but very weak during the busts. ROCE is only a point-in-time measure. Since the future is so important for investors, you should check out our free report on analyst forecasts for Airtel Africa.

Do Airtel Africa's Current Liabilities Skew Its ROCE?

Short term (or current) liabilities, are things like supplier invoices, overdrafts, or tax bills that need to be paid within 12 months. The ROCE equation subtracts current liabilities from capital employed, so a company with a lot of current liabilities appears to have less capital employed, and a higher ROCE than otherwise. To counteract this, we check if a company has high current liabilities, relative to its total assets.

Airtel Africa has current liabilities of US$2.5b and total assets of US$9.3b. Therefore its current liabilities are equivalent to approximately 27% of its total assets. A fairly low level of current liabilities is not influencing the ROCE too much.

Our Take On Airtel Africa's ROCE

Overall, Airtel Africa has a decent ROCE and could be worthy of further research. Airtel Africa shapes up well under this analysis, but it is far from the only business delivering excellent numbers . You might also want to check this free collection of companies delivering excellent earnings growth.

