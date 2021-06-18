Airtel Adds Rs 456 Prepaid Plan That Offers Unlimited Calling, 50GB Internet Data for 60 Days

Bharti Airtel has launched a new prepaid plan with a validity of 60 days. The ‘truly unlimited’ Rs 456 plan offers 50GB of internet data, unlimited voice calling, and 100 SMS per day. The company notes that users will be charged Re 1 per SMS once the daily limit is exhausted. Similarly, the telco will charge Rs 50p per MB once the 50GB internet limit is surpassed. The new prepaid plan also includes benefits such as access to Amazon Prime Video Mobile Edition, Airtel Xstream Premium, and Wynk Music. However, it does not carry a free annual subscription to Disney+ Hotstar VIP, unlike select Airtel prepaid plans in a similar price range. The Rs 456 plan is available for purchase through the Airtel Thanks app and other third-party service providers such as Google Pay and Paytm.

Airtel also offers multiple prepaid plans between the price range of Rs 400 and Rs 500. The Airtel Rs 449 offers unlimited voice calling, 2GB of daily internet data, access to Airtel Xstream and Amazon Prime Mobile edition (free trial), and 100 SMS per day. This plan comes with a validity of 56 days. There’s another ‘truly unlimited’ plan worth Rs 448 that brings 3GB of daily internet data, unlimited voice calling, and 100 SMS per day with a validity of 28 days. The prepaid plan includes a free annual subscription to Disney+ Hotstar VIP that delivers live sports, movies, exclusive Hotstar Specials, and more. With a variety of plans at similar price points, Airtel will hope to rival its domestic rivals. Vi (formerly Vodafone Idea) also offers similar benefits at the same price range. Customers can check out the Rs 449 plan that includes 4GB of daily data with benefits like weekend data rollover, Vi Movies and TV, and binge all night. The prepaid plan comes with a validity of 56 days. There’s another Vi Rs 499 prepaid plan that offers unlimited calling, 1.5 of daily internet data, access to Vi Movies and TV – with a validity of 70 days.

