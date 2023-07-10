Airtasker Insiders Added AU$3.6m Of Stock To Their Holdings

Over the last year, a good number of insiders have significantly increased their holdings in Airtasker Limited (ASX:ART). This is encouraging because it indicates that insiders are more optimistic about the company's prospects.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Airtasker

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by Non-Executive Director Xiaofan Bai for AU$2.0m worth of shares, at about AU$0.43 per share. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, even at a higher price than the current share price (being AU$0.19). It's very possible they regret the purchase, but it's more likely they are bullish about the company. We always take careful note of the price insiders pay when purchasing shares. It is generally more encouraging if they paid above the current price, as it suggests they saw value, even at higher levels.

Happily, we note that in the last year insiders paid AU$3.6m for 8.26m shares. But they sold 1.00m shares for AU$245k. Overall, Airtasker insiders were net buyers during the last year. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Insider Ownership

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Airtasker insiders own 41% of the company, currently worth about AU$35m based on the recent share price. This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Airtasker Tell Us?

There haven't been any insider transactions in the last three months -- that doesn't mean much. But insiders have shown more of an appetite for the stock, over the last year. With high insider ownership and encouraging transactions, it seems like Airtasker insiders think the business has merit. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Airtasker. At Simply Wall St, we found 3 warning signs for Airtasker that deserve your attention before buying any shares.

