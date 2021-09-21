Airrosti Announces Two-Year Partnership with Camp Gladiator

National Healthcare group extends partnership with Camp Gladiator as Official Athlete Services

San Antonio, Sept. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Airrosti, a national healthcare provider of high-quality, outcome-based musculoskeletal care, has announced a two-year partnership with Camp Gladiator (CG), the fastest growing and most dynamic group fitness movement in the nation, to serve as Official Athlete Services for the 2021 and 2022 CG Games fitness competition.

“Our partnerships are important to us at Airrosti, and the partnership we have formed with Camp Gladiator is a prime example of what we are looking for in a partner,” said Jeff Littmann, Airrosti Senior Vice President of Practice Operations. “Camp Gladiator’s vision to be everywhere there are people and provide a life-changing fitness community aligns with Airrosti’s mission to help patients get better quickly so they can back to doing what they love—whether they’re a CG athlete, a physical fitness enthusiast, or a mall walker who wants to get back to action as soon as possible.”

The partnership allows for Airrosti to have a presence at the CG Mega Workout, CG’s 13th Birthday, the CG Summit Trainer Conference, and the CG NEXT Trainer Conference, in addition to being the official sponsor of the CG Games. Airrosti also works with CG’s corporate wellness program and provides trainers and staff with education about recovery and injury prevention.

“Camp Gladiator has partnered with Airrosti for over seven years,” Britt Knightno, CG Vice President of Business Development said. “Airrosti’s providers help keep our athletes pain-free so they can continue working toward their fitness goals. That’s why there was no alternative when it came to selecting Airrosti as the Official Athlete Services for the CG Games. Airrosti continues to invest in the education of our trainers to promote recovery best practices and performance. They have really raised the professionalism of our events year after year.”

Airrosti’s evidence-based treatment provides rapid recovery and lasting results for most common soft tissue and joint injuries, making sure injuries do not considerably derail a CG camper's progress. Based on patient-reported outcomes, within the first few visits, 88.3% of Airrosti patients achieve full recovery, and 94% show marked improvement, along with increased flexibility and mobility. Many patients can also resume normal activity following their first visit.

“Our partnership with Airrosti is incredibly valuable for so many reasons! They provide amazing services to our campers and trainers, which keeps all of us healthy and active,” said Madeleine Ebeling, San Antonio Area Camp Gladiator Director. “They are our go-to for any soft tissue injuries! They also educate our campers and trainers through fit chats, foam rolling demonstrations, and injury prevention workshops. We are so grateful for their partnership!”

About Airrosti

Airrosti Rehab Centers (Airrosti), is a national health care group that employs and trains skilled providers who specialize in delivering high-quality, outcome-based musculoskeletal care, both in person and virtually through their digital healthcare solution, Airrosti Remote Recovery (ARR). The company’s strict adherence to quality care standards across its provider network significantly reduces costs and recovery times for patients and prevents unnecessary MRIs, pharmaceuticals, and surgeries. Many patients experience significant improvement in pain, range of motion, and a return to normal activity, often within only three visits. Airrosti Remote Recovery is currently available in 46 states and the District of Columbia and has over 200 brick-and-mortar locations across Texas, Virginia, Ohio, and Washington. To learn more, visit airrosti.com.

