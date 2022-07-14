What are airports doing to avoid summer holiday chaos?

Katy Austin - Transport correspondent
·5 min read
Passengers are hoping for no repeat of the long queues seen at airports over the Easter break
Passengers are hoping for no repeat of the long queues seen at airports over the Easter holiday break

The new boss of Manchester Airport has warned he cannot promise passengers a "great" experience this summer.

Managing director Chris Woodroofe told BBC News improvements have been made and he expects "the vast majority" of passengers to have a reasonable experience.

Most will "get through security in 30 minutes, get on their plane and fly away", he said. But he admitted "there's going to be examples where that doesn't happen, and in advance, I'm sorry about that. That's a terrible thing to have happened because we want everyone to get on their way."

Manchester and Gatwick airports both told the BBC they have been working hard behind the scenes to ensure summer goes smoothly, after challenges hit the re-start of international travel.

However, they cannot promise things will be perfect, or back to a 2019 "normal" level of service.

Airlines report most passengers have made their journeys without problems.

But long queues, delays and cancellations have frustrated many thousands of would-be holidaymakers since before Easter. The sector is under pressure to improve its performance amid concerns of further disruption over the summer.

After two years of fluctuating Covid restrictions and eerily quiet check-in halls, a busy couple of months lies ahead.

At Manchester, 50,000 passengers will depart each day at what its boss calls the "super-peak" - close to 2019 levels.

Woodroofe
Manchester Airport boss Chris Woodroofe expects most summer passengers will get through security in half an hour

Unprecedented recruitment drive

Staff shortages have been blamed for much of the recent disruption.

Critics accuse firms of cutting too many jobs during Covid. Fast-forward two years and a very tight labour market means many have now found replacing those workers extremely difficult.

Although airlines Ryanair and Jet2 claim they started recruiting early enough and have not been affected by staff shortages.

"The aviation industry was decimated during Covid, and now has to do an enormous rebuild effort," said Mr Woodroofe. "That's airports, airlines, ground handlers, border force. All of these organisations have the biggest recruitment effort they've ever had to do. The reality is we are still recruiting."

Inside Gatwick Airport
The vast majority of staff at airports do not work for the airport itself but for other employers such as airlines, security or baggage handling firms

In Terminal 1, BBC News saw some of Manchester's newest security officer recruits learning the ropes.

It has taken three months for some to begin their new roles due to the background checks, security clearance and training required.

Recruitment is also a major focus at Gatwick. Although the airport cut almost half its workers during the pandemic - when South Terminal was closed - the management insist enough were kept on to deal with a significant ramp-up.

Security officer, Rupesh, was among those made redundant in 2020 - but he returned in March. "It took a few months to get my airside [pass] renewed", he said. But he's happy to be back and "see some old faces".

"The challenge we face is customers waiting a bit longer than they normally should - but that is down to the staff that we have and number of lanes in operation."

Gatwick Airport head of security Cyrus Dana
Cyrus Dana said 450 security staff had been recently hired ahead of the busiest period of the year

Gatwick's head of security, Cyrus Dana, said hundreds of new colleagues had already been recruited and this effort would continue until October. Hiring for next year has already started.

"There will be very rare occasions when you may join a queue outside of [the] departure [area]. But what I can encourage people to think about is that the queue will dissipate very quickly," he said, with the majority experiencing no more than a 10-minute wait.

But security staff alone cannot ensure passengers have a hassle-free journey. Aviation is a complex ecosystem, and staff shortages are hitting other areas too.

Airport staff, for instance, represent just a tenth of the Manchester workforce, with the rest employed by airlines, ground handling or border force.

Gatwick Airport CCO Jonathan Pollard
Gatwick Airport boss Jonathan Pollard is monitoring any staffing issues which could lead to last minute cancellations

Last month, Gatwick Airport put a limit on summer flight numbers. Similarly, Heathrow Airport is limiting the number of passengers who can depart each day over the peak.

Gatwick Airport chief commercial officer, Jonathan Pollard, said staffing was a big part of his rationale: "The last minute 'on the day' cancellations... many of those have been caused through either airline crew shortages, or some of those core providers - such as ground handlers, that service the flights - having insufficient staff."

He said he took pre-emptive action ahead of July and August to ensure these didn't continue, or increase, although conceded this still meant disappointment for some people whose holidays had been cancelled as a result.

The government also allowed airlines to return their flight slots, which British Airways used to reduce its August-October schedule.

Garry Wilson, chief executive of EasyJet Holidays said even though the airline had cut some flights from schedules more than 70% of those passengers had now been rebooked.

Asked if EasyJet could guarantee there would not be further cancellations, he said: "We've done everything in our control to ensure there's resilience in the system.

"Now, there may be other things happening - like air traffic control delays, or with airport infrastructure."

He added if that were the case the airline would ensure "whenever there are interruptions to normal service, we have as much information [as possible] that we can pass on to customers."

He rejected the suggestion EasyJet had failed to prepare for the summer. "No, I think with the information we had at the time, we took all the steps that were necessary. As soon as we knew there was strain on the system, we built up that resilience, by taking flights out".

Mr Wilson said EasyJet did now have enough staff.

So, after the race to recruit, and many thousands of cancellations, are airports now primed to deliver people's long-awaited trips abroad?

At Gatwick, Mr Pollard is cautious, saying despite their huge planning efforts "there will be periods across the summer where things may not feel quite as normal as they did."

But that the experience "for a passenger at Gatwick will be considerably better than it might have been," he added.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Hello, Patrice? New Bruins coach already making right calls

    BOSTON (AP) — Jim Montgomery has a lot of work to do to prepare for his first season as the Boston Bruins' head coach. He knew just where to start: by reaching out to captain Patrice Bergeron to make sure the five-time Selke Award winner will be back in a Bruins uniform for a 19th season. “That was my first phone call,” Montgomery said on Monday at a news conference to meet the local media 10 days after he was hired to replace Bruce Cassidy. “I don’t have to go into the locker room very much if

  • Redblacks' QB Masoli takes to social media to question Marino's behaviour, suspension

    Ottawa Redblacks quarterback Jeremiah Masoli took to social media Tuesday night to address the vicious hit that knocked him out of last week's road loss to the Saskatchewan Roughriders. Roughrider defensive lineman Garrett Marino was ejected in the fourth quarter of Saskatchewan's 28-13 home win Friday night after diving into Masoli's legs as he threw a pass. With Masoli on the ground, Marino flexed his muscles and gestured to the Mosaic Stadium crowd in celebration as he left the field followin

  • Montreal Canadiens re-sign forward Mchael Pezzetta, defenceman Corey Schueneman

    MONTREAL — The Montreal Canadiens signed a pair of depth players Monday. The club announced forward Michael Pezzetta has inked a one-year contract, while defenceman Corey Schueneman agreed to the same term on two-way deal. Pezzetta will earn $US750,000 in 2022-23, while Schueneman is also set to make $750,000, including $350,000 guaranteed, in the NHL level next season, and $275,000 in the American Hockey League. Pezzetta played 51 games for the Canadiens in 2021-22, registering five goals and 1

  • Timbers success in Seattle continues, topple Sounders 3-0

    SEATTLE (AP) — Jaroslaw Niezgoda scored in the 24th minute, Santiago Moreno and Dairon Asprilla connected late in the second half and the Portland Timbers remained unbeaten in their past seven regular-season games in Seattle with a 3-0 victory over the Sounders on Saturday. The victory continued a run of success for the Timbers playing three hours to the north against their most heated rival. Portland has not lost a regular-season match to the Sounders in Seattle since May 27, 2017. That stretch

  • Hamilton Tiger-Cats sign veteran punter Jon Ryan

    HAMILTON — The Hamilton Tiger-Cats signed Canadian punter Jon Ryan and American kicker Seth Small on Sunday. Ryan, a 40-year-old Regina native, spent the last two seasons with the Saskatchewan Roughriders following a 12-year NFL career with the Green Bay Packers and Seattle Seahawks. Ryan spent 10 seasons with the Seahawks, winning a Super Bowl title in 2014. He suited up for 28 games in his two seasons with the Roughriders and averaged 48.1 yards per punt. Small, 22, attended training camp with

  • Growlers win 2nd game in franchise history in thriller against Rattlers

    The 2022 CEBL season may not be the perfect inaugural campaign for the Newfoundland Growlers, but they picked up their second win in franchise history with a 93-91 victory over the Saskatchewan Rattlers on Saturday at Memorial University. Brandon Sampson scored the Elam Ending layup to end the back-and-forth affair, as the CEBL's third-leading point scorer continued his excellent form by leading his team with 22 points while also picking up four rebounds. Terry Thomas also had a strong performan

  • Injury-riddled Vancouver Whitecaps look to bounce back in Cincinnati

    VANCOUVER — It'll be a battered and bruised Vancouver Whitecaps side that heads to Ohio in search of redemption this week. The 'Caps (7-9-3) are down eight players heading into a Wednesday matchup with FC Cincinnati (7-5-5). That number may grow to nine, depending on how midfielder Leonard Owusu recovers after taking a boot to the head in training on Tuesday. Missing men is simply part of soccer, said head coach Vanni Sartini. "Every team has an issue during the season with injuries," he said. "

  • NHL free agents who can shake up the offseason

    Several big names are already off the board but there are still a number of intriguing players hitting the market this week.

  • Inflation, rising fees are pricing families, kids out of organized sports

    Mohammed Hussain's three children are all in organized sports. His 14-year-old daughter and two sons, aged 12 and eight, are on hockey teams, and he is upfront about how expensive that can be. "It takes a chunk out of your paycheque," the Edmonton man said. "We feel a punch with the equipment right now. Kids grow like weeds at this age group," Hussain said. "We haven't even gotten into fuel charges ... how much gas people are spending just trying to get the games in. With three kids, we're all o

  • Blackhawks' tank job is blatant and understandable

    Chicago is tearing down its roster in a full rebuild that will get worse before it gets better but with Connor Bedard and a strong draft class on offer next season, the Blackhawks strategy is an understandable one, even if not palatable to hockey fans.&nbsp;

  • Former NHLer Andrew Ference shares crazy story from his time with Oilers

    Former Edmonton Oilers captain Andrew Ference was best known as a fiery character in his playing days, and this story from 2014 is another glaring example.

  • After scrappy win over Panama, Canadian women look to find flow against Costa Rica

    After a frustrating, uneven win over Panama that saw 74 stoppages in play according to coach Bev Priestman, Canada looks to find its flow Monday against Costa Rica at the CONCACAF W Championship in Mexico. The sixth-ranked Canadian women prevailed 1-0 Friday, despite No. 57 Panama's low defensive block and time-wasting tactics. That, combined with an opening 6-0 victory over No. 76 Trinidad and Tobago, earned Olympic champion Canada a berth in the 2023 World Cup in Australia and New Zealand with

  • Three-time Cup winner Duncan Keith announces retirement after 17 NHL seasons

    EDMONTON — Family brought Duncan Keith to Edmonton after a stellar run as the backbone of the Chicago Blackhawks' defence. And following one solid season with the Oilers, family is why Keith feels he's in a good place to end his NHL career after 17 seasons, three Stanley Cups and two Norris Trophy awards as the league's top defenceman. Keith announced his retirement Tuesday, at times fighting back tears during a press conference as he thanked teammates, coaches and family members for helping him

  • Leclerc holds on to win Austrian GP, Verstappen 2nd

    SPIELBERG, Austria (AP) — Charles Leclerc revived his Formula One title challenge by holding on to win the Austrian Grand Prix on Sunday for a third victory of the season, while his Ferrari teammate Carlos Sainz's hopes of a second-place finish ended when his engine blew as he was about to attack Max Verstappen's Red Bull. Leclerc was clearly stressed in the closing laps as his throttle was not working properly, making it more difficult to control his speed into turns. “Yes! Come on!” Leclerc sc

  • Report: Johnny Gaudreau has 'massive offer' on the table from Flames

    Johnny Gaudreau is about to become an extremely rich man, regardless of where he chooses to sign.

  • Blue Jays' Guerrero has throw break mitt, M's win 8th in row

    SEATTLE (AP) — Blue Jays first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. had a throw bust through the webbing of his glove and the Seattle Mariners took advantage for their eighth straight win, beating Toronto 6-5 Sunday on two home runs by Carlos Santana. “Baseball can be cruel sometimes when things aren’t going right,” Toronto manager Charlie Montoyo said. A day after Santana hit a two-run homer in the seventh inning for a 2-1 win, he connected for a go-ahead, two-run drive in the eighth. The Mariners are

  • St. Andrews still packs appeal and a test through centuries

    ST. ANDREWS, Scotland (AP) — Jack Nicklaus posed atop the Swilcan Bridge, birdied the last hole he ever played in a major championship and had no intention of ever returning to St. Andrews, not wanting anything to dilute from such a powerful ending to an incomparable career. That was 17 years ago. And those plans changed when St. Andrews wanted to make Nicklaus an honorary citizen on occasion of the 150th British Open. The only other Americans given that distinction were Bobby Jones and Benjamin

  • Is Seattle the perfect landing spot for Shane Wright?

    Justin Cuthbert and Julian McKenzie discuss whether or not Montreal's controversial decision to spurn Shane Wright was the best thing for the high-level prospect.

  • Gaudreau picks CBJ, Giroux joins Sens, Campbell an Oiler as NHL free agency opens

    Johnny Hockey bolted from the Calgary Flames, the Ottawa Senators brought a local product home, and the Edmonton Oilers hope to have finally solidified a troublesome position. The emergency switch was also finally pulled on the NHL's wild goalie carousel. Free agency opened at a frenetic pace Wednesday as one of the most intriguing classes in years hit the market. And after a jam-packed afternoon that saw teams dole out cash left and right, the Columbus Blue Jackets made the biggest splash by si

  • AP source: Wayne Rooney agrees to coach DC United

    Wayne Rooney has agreed to coach D.C. United in Major League Soccer, a person with knowledge of the move said. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Sunday because the deal had not been announced. The longtime English soccer star played for the MLS club in 2018 and 2019. Once visa paperwork is complete, Rooney is set to replace interim coach Chad Ashton, who replaced Hernan Losada earlier this season. D.C. United is tied with Chicago for the fewest points in the 28-t