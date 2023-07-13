These airports charge sky-high parking fees for the shortest stay

Airport drop-off charges

Holidaymakers are being hit by record-high fees for dropping off passengers as a third of airports have increased their prices in the past year.

Analysis by the RAC of all the UK’s airports found widespread price rises, with some now charging as much as £6 for just a 20-minute stay.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

The biggest risers include Glasgow Airport, which increased its prices from £4 for 15 minutes to £5, while Leeds Bradford and Southampton airports now charge £6 when they used to charge £5 and £4 respectively.

The biggest jump was at Belfast City Airport, which provided free parking last year, but now dropping off a relative will cost passengers £3 charge for just 10 minutes.

Nicholas Lyes, the RAC’s head of roads policy, said that increasing drop-off fees had become an “annual ritual” for airports.

He said that in the face of widespread industrial action across the transport network, being dropped off by friends and family was, in many cases, the only way to get to the airport.

Highest parking charges

Parking charges have become an increasingly important revenue stream for airports in recent years, with a large percentage of those being received from vehicles that drop off or collect travellers.

For example, Heathrow, the UK’s busiest airport, received £86 million from all parking charges in 2022.

The RAC analysis also revealed the places that charge the most for these so-called “kiss and fly” parking charges, with Stansted topping the table at £7 for 15 minutes.

Leeds Bradford and Southampton airports are the next highest at £6, while 10 other airports, including Heathrow, Gatwick and Manchester, charge £5.

This marked a huge increase from 2017 when Stansted charged the most at just £3.50, while the majority of other airports charged £2 or fewer. At that point, seven airports, including Heathrow, Gatwick and Manchester, did not charge anything to drop off travellers.

Three airports with no charges

There are now only three airports that do not charge, with Cardiff, London City and Inverness airports all having a free option at the terminal forecourt.

Mr Lyes said: “Thankfully, the proportion of airports hiking fees this year is lower than last year, but that will be little consolation as charges across the board have never been so high.

“Drivers tempted to drop loved ones on the roads inside the boundaries of the airport should beware as many enforce no-stopping areas with cameras could lead to hefty penalty charges.”

The analysis also broke down the penalties for those that fail to pay or stay longer than their designated time. Drivers at Heathrow are penalised the hardest, with an £80 penalty charge notice for non-payment of a parking ticket.

In many other cases, the charge simply goes up steeply once you breach the 15 or 20-minute stay, with several airports automatically charging £25 once you breach the time limit.